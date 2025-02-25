'Where there is sin, there must be a penalty' — Senators tackle Natasha over Akpabio's clash

The Senate has referred Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan to its Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions for disciplinary review following a heated dispute over seating arrangements in the chamber.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio announced the decision after a voice vote on Tuesday, February 25, directing the committee, chaired by Senator Neda Imaseun, to submit its findings within two weeks.

The controversy stemmed from Akpoti-Uduaghan’s confrontation with the Senate leadership during the February 20 plenary session over her designated seat.

Lawmakers accused her of breaching parliamentary decorum.

Raising a motion under Senate Orders 1(b) and 10, Senate spokesperson Senator Yemi Adaramodu condemned what he described as her “extreme intransigence,” arguing that the matter had dominated media discussions and affected the Senate’s public image.

“The Senate is not a platform for content creation but a place for lawmaking and oversight. Where there is sin, there must be a penalty,” Adaramodu stated.

Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele backed the call for disciplinary action, insisting that all lawmakers must respect established rules.

“Integrity is non-negotiable. We will not allow this institution to be discredited beyond what we inherited,” he asserted, rejecting claims that the dispute was fuelled by gender bias.

Akpabio also weighed in, suggesting that Akpoti-Uduaghan’s unfamiliarity with Senate procedures contributed to the altercation.

“There is nothing wrong with being vibrant, but everything wrong with disobeying procedure,” he stated.