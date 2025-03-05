Dead on arrival - Senate committee throws out Natasha's petition against Akpabio

The Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct, and Public Petitions has thrown out Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s sexual harassment and abuse of office petition against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Pulse earlier reported that the sexual misconduct allegation rocking the Red Chamber took another turn on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, as the Kogi lawmaker submitted a petition before the house.

Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central District, had alleged during a television interview last week that Akpabio made several sexual advances at her, a claim she reiterated on Wednesday.

However, lawmakers, including Senate Chief Whip Mohammed Tahir Monguno and Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele, questioned the petition's validity.

"We cannot relax our rules. This petition cannot stand. It is in court. It is defective. There is no way we can accept this petition," Bamidele said.

Despite the opposition, the Senate President accepted the petition [against him] and referred the same to the Committee on Code of Conduct, Ethics, and Public Petitions for action.

Committee dismisses Natasha's petition

However, the committee dismissed the Kogi lawmaker's petition and declared it “dead on arrival,” citing procedural violations and legal constraints.

During the probe session, Committee Chairman, Senator Neda Imasuen, cited Order 40 of the Senate Standing Orders, explaining that Akpoti-Uduaghan signed the petition herself rather than having it endorsed by another person, thereby rendering it procedurally invalid.

He added that the matters raised in the petition were already before the court, making them sub judice and beyond the Senate’s jurisdiction.

It was gathered that the Kogi lawmaker was absent when the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Code of Conduct commenced its probe into her alleged refusal to comply with Senate rules. She had staged a walkout after the principal officers condemned her petition.

After a one-hour wait, the Committee Chairman, Senator Imaseun, expressed disappointment over her absence.

“We waited, and unfortunately, she is not here. I hope that before we conclude this procedure, she will join us, ” the lawmaker said.

He said the committee was acting within its mandate, explaining that “every petition is referred to us by the entire Senate, and the committee has the authority to deliberate on such matters. In this case, the issue was brought before us on February 25 by Senate Spokesperson, Senator Yemi Adaramodu, nothing more, nothing less.”