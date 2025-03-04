Senator Natasha faces fresh backlash over 'sexual harassment' claims against Akpabio

The Northern Progressives Movement for Good Governance (NPMGG) has strongly condemned the conduct of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (Kogi Central) during a recent Senate plenary, calling for a disciplinary probe into her actions.

In a statement on Tuesday, March 4, the group, along with allied organisations such as the Arewa Mandate Forum and the North Central Youth Alliance, criticised the senator for allegedly breaching legislative decorum.

"We strongly condemn Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan's unethical conduct during last Thursday's plenary session," NPMGG’s National Publicity Secretary, Lukeman Datijjo, stated.

"Her actions undermine the integrity of leadership, particularly the dignity expected of women in governance."

The statement also accused Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan of evading accountability by making "baseless allegations of sexual harassment" against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

"This appears to be a deliberate attempt to distract the public from her unethical conduct," the group alleged.

Furthermore, the organisations claimed that the senator has a history of controversial accusations, stating, "In just five years, she has repeatedly alleged sexual harassment against several prominent Nigerians, raising serious questions about her credibility."

NPMGG called for a thorough Senate investigation and urged the Ethics, Privileges, and Disciplinary Committee to ensure due process.

"The Senate is too important to be undermined by the reckless actions of one individual," the group stated.