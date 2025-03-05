Natasha: CAN reveals stance on sexual harassment claims against Akpabio

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has dismissed calls for Senate President Godswill Akpabio to resign following allegations of sexual harassment made by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

In a statement issued by Rev. Joseph Hayab, chairman of CAN for the 19 Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory, the religious body described the controversy as “shameful and unfortunate,” urging national elders to mediate and preserve the integrity of the National Assembly.

"There is a need for elders to step in. Akpabio and Natasha have people they respect and highly regard. Members of the National Assembly must take responsibility in handling this matter,” Hayab stated during a media engagement in Kaduna.

CAN firmly opposed calls for Akpabio’s resignation, arguing that such demands were premature and unjustified in the absence of concrete evidence.

“Any group calling for Akpabio’s resignation should desist, as no one has been proven guilty in this matter. Taking sides will only escalate tensions. Allegations of sexual harassment must be treated with seriousness, but also with fairness and sobriety,” CAN emphasised.

The association also urged the media to exercise caution in their reporting, warning that sensational coverage could deepen national divisions along gender and regional lines.

Furthermore, CAN called on lawmakers to prioritise governance, particularly the passage of the 2025 national budget, rather than being distracted by political disputes.