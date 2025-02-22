Babangida left us a better Nigeria; things are worse now - Peter Obi

Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential torchbearer in the 2023 presidential election, has said Nigeria has deteriorated since former military head of state Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) left office in 1993.

In a post on his X, the former Anambra State governor commented on the launch of Babangida’s long-awaited autobiography, 'A Journey in Service.' He argued that Nigeria was better off under IBB.

Obi attended the event in Abuja on Thursday, February 20, 2025, alongside other dignitaries, including President Bola Tinubu, former leaders Yakubu Gowon, Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, and former vice presidents Yemi Osinbajo and Atiku Abubakar.

In his X message, he lauded the former military ruler for contributing to Nigeria's economy and said his strong support for entrepreneurship and private sector growth remains immeasurable.

Highlighting his two takeaways from the keynote and Babangida's remark on the June 12, 1993 election, Obi said Nigeria remains stagnant, unlike her peers with whom it shared the same trajectory when the military ruler left government.

“The 1st is the keynote Speaker’s notable quotation in French, “Rien n’a changé”, meaning “Nothing much has changed.” In the case of Nigeria, we are worse off than we were during IBB’s era. Using our contemporary peers as a benchmark, when IBB left office in 1992, countries like Bangladesh, India, Vietnam, and Ghana were all in the low Human Development Index (HDI) category—just like Nigeria.

ALSO READ: Tinubu group demands formal apology from Babangida over June 12 annulment

“Today, however, these nations have advanced to medium and high HDI levels, while Nigeria remains in the low HDI category, having either stagnated or declined.

“The Keynote speaker’s comment that Ghana has remained a truly democratic country for the past 30 years, with leadership transitions that reflect the genuine votes of the people.

“Unlike Nigeria, where electoral outcomes often fail to reflect the people’s will, Ghana has witnessed instances where ruling party candidates conceded defeat, respecting democracy in its truest form,” Obi wrote.

Obi says Babangida grew Nigeria's economy

The former Presidential candidate further stated that Nigeria witnessed substantial growth under IBB's leadership, particularly in the financial sector.

He said the Niger State-born retired General played a key role in fostering a united and equitable Nigeria, and economic landscape, ensuring policies that strengthened national cohesion and economic development.

“Documenting such experiences is a welcome development, as it allows us to learn from those who have served and left a lasting impact on the nation. I look forward to reading this book, which undoubtedly holds valuable lessons. As someone committed to continuous learning, I will always align myself with knowledge drawn from documented experiences and historical records as well as contributing to the legacy library.

“Lastly, one of the most profound moments of the event was IBB’s admission that Chief MKO Abiola won the June 12 election. This acknowledgement is a step toward national healing, unity and progress of our nation.