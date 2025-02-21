'A step towards national healing’ — Obi hails Babangida’s confession on 1993 election

Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has commended former Head of State, General Ibrahim Babangida (retired), for admitting that the late Moshood Abiola won the annulled June 12, 1993, presidential election.

Obi, speaking at the launch of Babangida’s presidential library and autobiography presentation, described the former military ruler’s admission as a significant step towards national unity and healing.

Babangida, during the event on Thursday, February 20, acknowledged that the 1993 election was the most credible poll in Nigeria’s history at the time. He also took responsibility for its annulment.

Reacting on X, Obi praised the move but expressed hope that other political actors involved in election controversies would also come forward with similar admissions.

“Lastly, one of the most profound moments of the event was IBB’s admission that Chief MKO Abiola won the June 12 election.

"This acknowledgement is a step toward national healing, unity, and progress of our nation,” Obi stated.

He further urged Nigerian political leaders to embrace transparency in discussing past elections, stating, “I hope that one day, other key players in Nigeria’s democracy will find the courage to recognize the true winners of past elections, allowing our nation to tell its story with honesty and reflection.”