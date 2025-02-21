Akpabio must go - Ajaka calls for Senate president's ouster after clash with Natasha

Murtala Yakubu Ajaka, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate in the last Kogi governorship election, has called for the ouster of Godswill Akpabio as the President of the Senate following an incident between the latter and Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, was ordered out of the plenary by Akpabio on Thursday, February 20, 2025, after she started a protest over a seating arrangement.

Having discovered that her seat had been changed without her consent, the lawmaker questioned the rationale behind the decision.

“Why was my seat moved without my consent?” she queried, refusing to be silenced.

However, the situation quickly escalated, prompting the Senate President to order the Sergeant-at-Arms to remove the lawmaker from the plenary.

But Natasha resisted, standing her ground and defiantly declaring, “I am not afraid of you, and I will not be silenced."

The senator also accused Akpabio of partiality, claiming she had been denied several opportunities to present bills for second reading since their last confrontation.

Ajaka blasts Akpabio

Reacting to the incident in a statement on Thursday, Ajaka slams the Senate President, describing his action towards Akpoti-Uduaghan as a “display of legislative autocracy and rascality.”

He also accused the former Akwa Ibom State Governor of not respecting democratic values and promoting undemocratic practices undermining the Senate’s independence and credibility.

“In a democracy, the legislative arm of government is critical to upholding democratic values such as inclusion and tolerance. However, the Senate under Akpabio’s leadership has shown a troubling pattern of autocratic behavior, as seen in the recent viral video. His actions against Senator Natasha not only diminished the dignity of his colleague but also reinforced growing concerns about the Senate’s lack of independence, disregard for the constitution, and violation of the rule of law,” he stated.

The former SDP governorship candidate said Nigerians expect a Senate that is accountable and responsive to their needs, warning that denying elected representatives the right to speak for their constituents seriously threatens democracy.

“When elected representatives are silenced or prevented from presenting their constituency’s views at plenary, it reflects a dangerous shift toward tyranny. The future of our democracy is at stake if these undemocratic actions are left unchecked,” Ajaka warned.

He also alleged that Akpabio failed to exhibit the temperament and leadership skills necessary to foster inclusivity and cooperation within the Senate.

“As a former Governor, Minister, and now Senate President, Akpabio should promote unity and fairness regardless of gender, background, or political affiliations. Unfortunately, his constant bullying of Senator Natasha is both unacceptable and disappointing—and it must stop,” he added.

Ajaka calls for Akpabio's removal

The Kogi politician called on the upper legislative chamber to take decisive action and replace Akpabio with a more competent and democratic leader who will promote inclusion and fairness among members.

He also warned that failing to address the Senate President’s actions could undermine the principles of justice, fairness, and respect essential to a thriving democracy.

“I call on the Senate to act swiftly and replace Akpabio with a leader who will uphold the values of democracy, treat all members with dignity, and prioritize the interests of the Nigerian people,” he added.