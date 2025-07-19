Young, smart and getting it - Abuja entrepreneurs whose stories motivate

In a city where politics and government contracts often take the spotlight, a quiet revolution is unfolding in Abuja. It's a revolution powered by hustle, heart, and an unshakable belief in possibility.

A new wave of young entrepreneurs is redefining what it means to be successful in Nigeria’s capital, turning passion into profit and setbacks into stepping stones.

These are the stories that remind us: age is just a number, and you don’t need to “japa” to make it. Well, enough of the story.

Let's cut to the chase and get right into business. Here's our list of Abuja’s rising stars whose journeys inspire and challenge us all to dream bigger.

1. Zainab Lawal - Zee Treats, Lugbe

Zainab Lawal

What started as baking cupcakes in her parents’ kitchen during her national service year has grown into a renowned dessert brand. Zee’s Treats focuses on supplying a unique clientele, which includes hotels, cafes, and private clients across the FCT. Like many Nigerians, Zainab couldn't afford any expensive formal training.

However, with her little experience and just ₦10,000 seed capital, she turned Instagram into her storefront, mastered the art of content creation, and built a loyal client base. Her secret? Authenticity. She posts not just her flawless cakes but also behind-the-scenes chaos, sharing tips, failures, and wins with her followers.

2. Rachael Idakwo - Rhayz Fashion Academy, Kubwa

Rachael Idakwo

A few years ago, when Rachael ventured into the fashion world, many people saw her as another aspiring designer who would abandon fashion design for a more organised job after university graduation. But she had a dream, one that would see her become one of the best fashion academies in Abuja.

In November 2023, she officially moved to Abuja with barely enough to compete in the city's fast-paced business scene. However, she was resilient, driven by passion, and a desire to continue growing. Today, she's built a fashion empire. But beyond that, she's focused on training, motivating, and empowering the next generation of fashion superstars.

Having already graduated over 200 students so far from the academy, it's not looking like she'll slow down anytime soon.

3. Jide Alabi - Quickfleet Logistics, Mabushi

Jide Alabi

Frustrated by the lack of reliable logistics services in Abuja, Jide launched QuickFleet, a tech-driven delivery startup. So far, he's proving that logistics can be smooth and seamless in a city where ride-hailing is the order. What makes it different? Real-time tracking, trained riders, and a seamless app experience.

Within two years, he has grown from three dispatch bikes to over 30, servicing e-commerce businesses and individual clients daily. He has consistently stated that his goal is to bring Lagos-level delivery speed to Abuja.

4. Ahmed Yusuf - Agroscope

Many people refer to Ahmed Yusuf as the farmer with a drone. Yes, you heard that right. Ahmed runs a smart agricultural business that uses drone technology to map farmland, track crop health, and reduce waste. He has set out to prove that farming isn't just for the old men in rubber boots. He's using science and data to redefine the future of agriculture in Abuja.

Let's also note that he has consistently partnered with cooperatives and NGOs to train young farmers across the Middle Belt. His goal is to build a tech-based agricultural revolution right from the outskirts of Abuja.

5. Tomi & Seyi - Nairaskin

Tomi & Seyi - Nairaskin

Tired of imported products that didn’t work for African skin, best friends Tomi and Seyi created NairaSkin, an all-natural skincare line formulated with shea butter, turmeric, and local herbs. What started as DIY facials in a dorm room has evolved into a fast-growing beauty business, now stocked in Abuja pharmacies and available on online platforms. Their story is one of collaboration, cultural pride, and the power of knowing your niche.

6. David Umeh - Fixmate

There's a reason David is popularly referred to as the mobile mechanic making waves. His startup is an on-demand vehicle repair and maintenance service. With an app and a hotline, users can schedule car servicing, battery checks, tire replacements, and diagnostics without ever visiting a workshop.

Over time, he's been able to assemble a fleet of certified technicians covering most major districts, including Garki, Jabi, and Lugbe. His goal is simple: save the busy Abuja people time and stress, while creating jobs for skilled mechanics.

7. Belly Wellington - Wellington Events, Garki

ALSO READ: 5 facts no one tells you about remote jobs

If you’ve been to a branded pop-up, art fair, or one of the flashy weddings in Abuja that didn’t feel like “just another function,” Belly likely had a hand in it. Her company specializes in curating experiential events that blend culture, art, and storytelling.