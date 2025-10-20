If you’ve ever shared a link on X and noticed that your post didn’t perform as well as your usual tweets, this will interest you. Many Nigerian creators, marketers, and businesses have struggled with the same issue. But now, X (formerly Twitter) is testing a new update that might finally make link posts more engaging, starting with iOS users.

What’s Changing on X

According to X’s Head of Product, Nikita Bier, the platform is testing a new link experience to help creators get more engagement on posts that include links. Previously, posts with links had lower reach because once users clicked a link, they left the app, and the web browser covered the post. That meant people often forgot to like, reply, or repost, leaving X with fewer engagement signals.

With this new test, when someone clicks a link, the post will now collapse to the bottom of the screen instead of disappearing completely. This means you can still react to the post while reading the linked article or website. Essentially, X wants to make it easier for users to interact with creators’ content even while browsing external links.

Why Link Posts Struggle on X

For years, creators have noticed that posts with external links seem to perform poorly. That’s because social media algorithms typically prefer content that keeps users within the app. Each time a user clicks a link and leaves, engagement on that post stops; no likes, no replies, no reposts.

In Nigeria, this has been a huge problem for content creators, tech influencers, bloggers, and small business owners who rely on X to drive traffic to their websites, YouTube channels, or online stores. Many have had to find creative ways around it, like using screenshots, shortening links, or adding the link in a follow-up post.

This new feature might change that dynamic by helping link posts get fairer engagement without punishing creators for sharing external content.

How the New Link Experience Works

Here’s the simple version: when you tap a link in a post, X opens the link in an in-app browser as usual. But this time, instead of the post disappearing behind the web page, it stays visible at the bottom of your screen. You can still like, reply, or repost while you browse the page.

For creators, this means more engagement and visibility. For X, it means more accurate signals about which posts people truly find interesting. It’s currently being tested on iOS, but many expect it to roll out to Android and desktop users soon if the experiment goes well.

How To Make the Most of It

Even though the update helps improve link engagement, creators will still need to make their posts stand out. Here are some practical ways to optimise your posts on X:

Write a strong caption — Make sure your caption makes sense on its own. It should be compelling enough to draw people in, even before they click the link. Add visuals — Pair your link with an image, short video, or meme to capture attention. Use relevant hashtags — For Nigerian audiences, tags like #NigerianCreators, #TechInNigeria, #XUpdate, or #DigitalMarketing can help your post reach more users. Post during peak hours — Early mornings (7–9 a.m.) and evenings (7–10 p.m.) are when most Nigerian users are online. Engage back — Reply to comments and quote reposts to keep your post active and visible for longer.

These small steps can help creators maximise visibility and make the most of the new X link experience.

Still in Testing — What You Should Know

At the moment, the new link feature is still being tested on iOS. That means not everyone will see it yet. X is likely gathering feedback from early users to refine the design before expanding it globally.

If you don’t have access yet, don’t worry, continue experimenting with creative link-sharing methods while keeping your captions strong and engaging. It’s also a good time to monitor how your posts perform and adjust your strategy once the update reaches you.

The Bigger Picture; Why X Is Doing This

This isn’t just a random update. It’s part of a larger shift in how X wants to handle engagement and content discovery. Elon Musk’s long-term goal for X has been to turn it into an “everything app”, a single platform for communication, content, finance, and entertainment.

To achieve that, X needs to make sure users stay on the app longer and interact more with posts. By keeping link posts visible and interactive, the platform ensures that creators don’t lose out on engagement when sharing external content.

For Nigerian creators, that’s a positive sign. Higher engagement can mean better reach, stronger audience loyalty, and potentially more brand deals or monetisation opportunities.

What This Means for the Future of Link Sharing

This new link experience could reshape how creators and brands share content on X. Instead of having to choose between engagement and traffic, creators might finally get both.

For many Nigerians using X to build communities, promote brands, or share knowledge, this could open up new possibilities for storytelling, marketing, and growth.

Still, the key remains the same: quality content. X’s algorithm continues to prioritise posts that people interact with, regardless of format. So, even with this update, your caption, tone, and timing still matter.

This update might seem small, but it has a huge impact for creators who rely on link-based content. For Nigerian users, from startup founders to social media managers, it means a fairer chance to grow and connect with audiences on X.

If you’re someone who shares blog posts, event pages, or brand links, keep an eye out for this new feature. It could change how your followers engage with your content and how your posts perform overall.

