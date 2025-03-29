Worried about workplace fatigue? Try these tips to switch your brain on for work

We've all been there before—moments when we get mentally exhausted and unmotivated to work. Unfortunately, new work will keep coming, regardless of how frustrated or unmotivated you are.

Your boss does not know you're fatigued. Even if they do, they still want their jobs completed as soon as possible, well, because that's what they pay you for.

So it's up to you to find the spark as soon as possible and get back to being productive again. Unfortunately, there's no magic to it. You just need to find what works for you.

We've reviewed tips that can help you get back on your feet. Take a look at them, customize them, and practice them to suit your particular situation.

Prioritise Sleep and Rest

Lack of sleep is one of the leading causes of workplace fatigue. Adults need 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night to function optimally. Establish a consistent sleep routine by going to bed and waking up at the same time every day.

Avoid caffeine, screens, and heavy meals before bedtime. During breaks, take short power naps (10-20 minutes) to recharge.

Stay Hydrated and Eat Nutritious Foods

Dehydration and poor diet contribute to fatigue and sluggishness. Drink plenty of water throughout the day to stay hydrated. Avoid excessive caffeine and sugary drinks, as they can lead to energy crashes.

Instead, opt for herbal teas, fresh juices, or infused water. Eating balanced meals rich in proteins, healthy fats, and complex carbohydrates can provide sustained energy. Include fruits, vegetables, nuts, and lean proteins in your diet.

Take Regular Breaks

Working for long hours without breaks can lead to mental exhaustion. One technique that always helps to switch you on is the Pomodoro Technique, which involves working for 25 minutes followed by a 5-minute break.

You'll be surprised by how focused and ready to work you'll become after each break. Stand up, stretch, or take a short walk every hour to refresh your mind and body.

Improve Your Work Environment

An uncomfortable workspace can contribute to fatigue. Ensure your desk and chair are ergonomically designed to support good posture. Adjust your computer screen to eye level and use proper lighting to reduce eye strain.

Incorporate plants into your workspace, as they can improve air quality and boost mood.

Manage Stress Effectively

Work-related stress can be mentally and physically exhausting. To manage it, practice stress management techniques such as deep breathing, meditation, and mindfulness exercises.

Break large tasks into smaller, manageable steps, and delegate responsibilities when possible. Learn to say no to excessive workloads to prevent burnout.

Maintain a Healthy Work-Life Balance

