The Man With 39 Wives: Inside the World’s Largest Family of 181 People

In a remote village tucked away in the hills of Mizoram, India, lived a man who built not just a home, but a legacy that stunned the world. Ziona Chana wasn’t a celebrity or a royal king. He was simply the patriarch of what is widely regarded as the largest family in the world, and the numbers don’t lie.
Ziona married 39 wives, fathered 94 children, had 14 daughters-in-law, and welcomed 33 grandchildren before his death in 2021. That brought his total family size to 181 people, all living under one roof.
Where it all began
Ziona was born in 1945 and led a Christian sect called Chana Pawl, which promotes polygamy. The group was founded by his father in 1942 and reportedly has hundreds of members. In the sect, men are allowed to marry multiple wives as long as they can provide for them.
His first marriage was at the age of 17. From there, the family tree exploded like wildfire.
Life inside a 4-storey family mansion
You’d think such a large family would be scattered across villages, but nope. They all lived together in a four-storey, 100-room house called "Chuuar Than Run", which translates to “The House of the New Generation.”
Located in the Baktawng village of Mizoram, the mansion is so massive it has become a tourist attraction. The house includes:
Dormitory-style rooms for the wives
Separate quarters for the children
A giant kitchen that feeds dozens at every mealtime
It reportedly takes 30 whole chickens, 132 pounds of potatoes, and 220 pounds of rice to make just one meal. Imagine cooking that three times a day!
How the family operated
Despite how chaotic this might sound, everything ran like clockwork. Ziona’s first wife, Zathiangi, acted as the "manager" of the household. She organised chores, meal planning, and scheduling, making sure the family functioned as a unit.
Each wife had a specific role, from cleaning to farming to child-rearing. The children also pitched in, attending school and helping with daily duties.
Ziona himself was known to rotate which wife he spent the night with, following a schedule so that none felt left out.
Was it legal?
While polygamy is illegal in most parts of India, Mizoram has more lenient customs in certain rural areas, especially among tribal communities. The Chana sect’s polygamous practices are protected under religious and tribal autonomy.
Still, the family was often in the spotlight, facing both admiration and criticism for its size and setup.
When the world took notice
Ziona and his family were featured in various documentaries and international media. In 2011, he made headlines globally when "Ripley’s Believe It or Not" named him as having the largest family in the world.
From the BBC to Reuters to the Guinness World Records community (though never officially recorded due to technicalities), the Chana family became global celebrities.
Tourists started visiting their village just to catch a glimpse of the man with 39 wives and his seemingly endless line of children.
Ziona’s death and legacy
Ziona Chana passed away on June 13, 2021, at the age of 76, after battling health complications. His death made national headlines in India and stirred a wave of tributes and curiosity online.
His son has since taken over some leadership responsibilities within the sect, and the family continues to live together, preserving Ziona’s legacy.
While critics questioned the morality or sustainability of such a lifestyle, one thing’s for sure: Ziona Chana left behind a living, breathing legacy of love, faith, and extreme family values.
So why did he do it?
In interviews before his death, Ziona expressed that he felt “blessed to have so many people to care for and who care for me.” He believed that having a large family was his calling and a way to honour his religious beliefs.
To some, it was a bizarre social experiment. To others, a beautiful, if overwhelming, picture of unity and devotion. But for Ziona, it was just family.
