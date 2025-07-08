This jaw-dropping skyscraper home is located in the heart of Mumbai, India. It's called Antilia, and it's not just any big house, it's a 27-storey architectural marvel with a price tag of over $2 billion. Owned by Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, one of the richest men in the world , Antilia isn’t just the world’s most expensive private residence, it’s also the most mind-bending.

Mukesh Ambani, the owner of Antilia, is one of the richest men in the world [MoneyTree]

Let’s take a closer look at what makes this house so massive, so outrageous, and so unlike anything else.

How big is it?

How big is the Antila? [Quora]

Antilia is approximately 400,000 square feet spread across 27 high-ceiling floors (some floors are double or triple height), making it equivalent in height to a 60-storey building. For context, it dwarfs the average mansion a hundred times over. It also has 3 helipads, a 168-car garage, a ballroom, multiple swimming pools, a yoga studio, an ice room that literally snows, a spa, and a private movie theatre. To put it in perspective, Antilia is bigger than most hotels, and it’s built just for one family. Who built it and why?

The home was custom-built by the Ambani family and completed in 2010. Designed by US architecture firm Perkins and Will, and constructed by Leighton Holdings, Antilia was built to withstand earthquakes of up to 8.0 on the Richter scale.

Antilia was custom-built by the Ambani family [VanityFair]

Mukesh Ambani wanted a home that reflected his heritage, faith, and status, while also being environmentally sustainable. The name Antilia comes from a mythical island believed by medieval Europeans to lie in the Atlantic Ocean.

How much did it cost? Estimates vary, but Antilia reportedly cost between $1 billion to $2 billion to build. This makes it the most expensive private residence in the world , surpassing royal palaces like Buckingham. Its ultra-high cost comes from the unique materials used, the scale of the property, the custom finishes, and the level of luxury infused into every single detail. Even the chandelier in the ballroom is worth millions.

Inside the luxury house [LuxuryResidences]

This house is so massive that it requires a permanent staff of over 600 people to keep it running daily from chefs and cleaners to security and maintenance personnel. Imagine needing a team the size of a small company just to keep your home functioning, that’s Antilia-level luxury.

Is it the biggest house in the world? If we’re talking about livable private homes, then yes, Antilia currently holds that record. While palaces like the Istana Nurul Iman in Brunei are larger, they function more as official residences than personal family homes. Antilia, on the other hand, was designed purely as a private family home, and that’s what makes it such an architectural anomaly.

