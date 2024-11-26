With houses selling at ₦64 billion, this is the world's most expensive street

According to a survey by Douglas Elliman and Knight Frank, Manhattan's 57th Street, sometimes referred to as "Billionaires' Row," is home to the most expensive real estate in the world.

Billionaires' Row is a collection of luxury condominiums in New York City, located below Central Park.

According to the study, which examined the number of homes sold for more than $25 million since 2015, this midtown corridor, home to 41 houses, is the most expensive street in the world.

How much are houses sold for at the Billionaires' Row?

The average price of the 41 houses on 57th Street, which is home to ultra-luxurious and new high-end apartment complexes like One57, 432 Park Ave., 111 W. 57th St., and Central Park Tower, is $38.5 million (₦64,387,575,250.00)

These towers, built between 2010 and 2021, offer world-class amenities, and panoramic city views at very high prices.

These houses were built for the ultra-wealthy and reinforced New York City's reputation as a hub for the rich.

Many rich people live on this street, including tech magnate Michael Dell, Citadel’s CEO Ken Griffin, Pershing Capital’s Bill Ackman, Saudi retail tycoon Fawaz Al Hokair, and Jennifer Lopez, just to mention a few.

Hedge fund investor Bill Ackman's $91.5 million purchase of a 13,500-square-foot duplex at One57, which is located at 157 W. 57th St., was one of the deals that made 57th Street so expensive.

Interestingly, but not shockingly, New York City has some of the world’s most expensive real estate. 57th Street is just one of four New York City streets in the top 10 most expensive streets in the world.

The last five years have also seen double-digit sales of properties for more than $25 million on Central Park South, Park Avenue, and Fifth Avenue.

The other most expensive streets in the world, according to the study, are Hong Kong’s Mount Nicholson Road, Mount Kellett Road, and Conduit Road; London’s Grosvenor Square; Malibu, California, Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu; and Palm Beach, Florida’s South Ocean Boulevard.