This is the most expensive street in Nigeria where houses start at ₦1 billion

Bourdillon Road in the posh neighbourhood of Ikoyi, Lagos, is considered the most expensive street in Nigeria.

The road got its name from Sir Bernard Henry Bourdillon who was a British colonial administrator and former Governor-General of Nigeria.

This street is home to Nigeria's powerful and wealthiest elite; properties there can fetch several million dollars.

Only the affluent live on Bourdillon Road. Residents such as politician Bola Tinubu, whose house is referred to as the Lion of Bourdillon, business tycoons like the Cubana Chief Priest, and foreigners and expatriates all live on this street.

On Bourdillion Road, there are high-rise luxury apartments, outrageously expensive mansions, and corporate headquarters of companies.

These are some of the architecturally striking homes in Nigeria that line the road. The starting price of real estate in this region is frequently in the millions.

Exclusivity and security are guaranteed by the street's strict security measures, which include private guards, constant CCTV surveillance, and many government security officers guarding the area.

Bourdillon Road is home to famous buildings, including 4 Bourdillon, Belmonte, Desiderata, and The George, with many beautiful end apartment complexes with rooftop pools, gyms, and expansive views of Lagos.

The 4 Bourdillon is the tallest residential building in Nigeria with 25 storeys.

How much do houses cost at Bourdillon Road?

Owning property on Bourdillon Road in Nigeria is a big deal, it means you have reached the pinnacle of financial success.

Luxury apartments like 4 Bourdillon or Desiderata Apartments cost nothing less than ₦1 billion, with yearly rent ranging from ₦20 million to ₦40 million per year.

There are also many detached mansions or villas sold for ₦1 billion - ₦5 billion, with luxury amenities like private pools, gardens, gyms, and security systems.

It's not easy to get a piece of land on Bourdillon Road since land there is scarce, selling for ₦1 billion to ₦3 billion per plot.