Not everyone dreams in fabrics and silhouettes. But Lagos Fashion Week isn’t just for fashion insiders. It’s for anyone who appreciates creativity, culture, and the thrill of seeing Nigerians do something world-class, and do it their way. And the fashion fits you will see will always leave an impression. Now in its 15th year and themed “In Full Bloom,” Lagos Fashion Week 2025 will be serving more than a platter of runway shows from the 29th of October to the 2nd of November 2025. It’s a full-blown fashion and cultural moment. From the energy to the artistry, there's always enough food for the eyes. Even if you can’t tell silk from satin, this is one event you don’t want to miss.

The Real Stars: Nigerian Designers Owning the Global Stage

The magic and beauty of LFW lies in the designers. They’re not just sewing; they’re storytelling. The pieces weave heritage, identity, and sustainability into something breathtakingly modern. Take Adebayo Oke-Lawal’s Orange Culture , for instance. The brand has become a symbol of freedom and fluidity, challenging gender norms with bold prints, sheer fabrics, and daring silhouettes. Each collection feels like a personal manifesto — Nigerian, youthful, and unapologetically expressive. Then there’s Bubu Ogisi of Iamisigo , whose work blurs the line between fashion and art. She turns raffia, recycled plastic, and natural fibers into wearable sculptures. Bubu’s works are proof that sustainability can be both spiritual and stunning. And you can’t talk about Nigerian design without mentioning Emmanuel Okoro’s Emmy Kasbit , who’s reimagining menswear with handwoven Akwete fabrics. His designs mix tradition and global flair, making “local” feel luxuriously international.

The New Vanguard

The core of LFW is the new generation of designers experimenting, recycling, and redefining what “African luxury” even means. Designers like Dust of the Earth (Omolabake Temetan) are crafting high-fashion pieces from repurposed materials, even shoelaces. Meanwhile, Imata Studios is taking a minimalist route, showing that Nigerian fashion isn’t always about “more”; sometimes, it’s about quiet confidence and clean, timeless tailoring.

Many of these breakout names come from Lagos Fashion Week’s Green Access program , which mentors young designers in sustainability and innovation. It’s the kind of initiative that makes you proud of the homegrown creativity turning waste into wearable art.

More Than Runways

What makes Lagos Fashion Week unmissable isn’t just what’s on the runway. It’s the crowd. The music. The conversations. It’s seeing Afrobeats stars, stylists, and students all mingling in the same space, celebrating the same thing: Nigerian originality in full bloom. Even if you don’t buy designers’ clothes, you’ll leave inspired. You’ll see how far local craftsmanship has come, and how much global attention it now commands. Lagos Fashion Week isn’t for “fashion people.” It’s for everyone who believes in what Nigerian creativity can achieve.



