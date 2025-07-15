Why Nigerians love public holidays

If there’s one thing that gets Nigerians genuinely excited, it’s the announcement of a public holiday. Whether it’s a religious celebration, national remembrance, or a government-declared long weekend, Nigerians treat holidays like gold.

But why exactly do Nigerians love public holidays so much?

1. It offers a break from the daily hustle and an escape from reality

First, public holidays offer a much-needed break from the daily hustle. Nigerian workers are used to working long hours and for most people, they juggle multiple jobs or side hustles just to make ends meet.

For both white-collar workers and those in the informal sector, public holidays offer a rare chance to pause, sleep in, and breathe. No traffic stress, no 5 a.m. alarms, just a day or two to rest.

Also, public holidays provide a sense of relief especially in a country where things can often feel chaotic with people battling economic stress and political drama. Even if just for 24 hours, on public holidays, you can just relax, and enjoy the simple things.

2. Quality time with loved ones

Public holidays also give people the perfect excuse to spend time with family and friends. Nigeria is one place where community and extended family ties are strong and any opportunity to gather, cook, gist, or go on outings is fully embraced.

This is why for public holidays with long weekends, you find people travelling home to spend time with their family. Others would plan hangouts just to bond and catch up.

3. It comes with extra pay

For some Nigerians, public holidays are not just about rest, they can also serve as a means to earn extra money. Workers in certain sectors often receive extra pay or overtime bonuses for showing up on holidays.

While others relax at home, these workers earn "public holiday pay," which can be double or even triple their normal wages. For them, working on a public holiday is a financial opportunity they’re happy to take advantage of.

4. Spiritual connection and celebration

Religious holidays, in particular, carry deep spiritual meaning and community connection. Muslims look forward to Eid to pray, celebrate, and give to the less privileged.

Christians embrace Christmas and Easter for the religious services, family time, and sense of peace it brings. Even secular holidays like Workers’ Day or Democracy Day are viewed as moments of national reflection and an excuse for a day off.

5. A boost for business and travel

Public holidays are also good for businesses, especially those in hospitality, entertainment, and retail. Bars, restaurants, cinemas, malls, and event planners often cash in big during these periods.

Many people also use the opportunity to travel, attend weddings, or take quick vacations, boosting tourism and transport activity.