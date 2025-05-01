7 fun ways to relax this public holiday

Another public holiday is finally here, and that means we have another whole day to relax, take a deep breath, kick back, and let go of the stress.

If you are someone who normally has a hectic work or school schedule, or you just need a mental reset, this break is the perfect time for it and here are some fun and easy ways to relax this holiday.

Turn off your alarm and sleep

There’s no better feeling than waking up naturally. You can always use this Worker's Day to catch up on sleep and let your body rest. Forget the alarm, just snooze and enjoy the peace.

Read something that makes you happy

Whether it’s a novel, a comic, or even your favorite blog, reading something fun and light can help your mind escape and unwind.

Have a lazy day

This holiday, you can decide to have a lazy day where you wear your comfiest clothes, stay in bed, snack guilt-free, and do absolutely nothing. A lazy day might be just what your body and mind need.

Catch up on your favorite shows

With this break, you have all the time to binge-watch that series you’ve been saving. Just get some snacks, go to your favourite streaming app and enjoy yourself.

Go swimming

You could also decide to go to the beach or a nearby pool and spend some time swimming. Swimming can be relaxing and the fun part is you can even do this with friends.

Declutter a little

It might not sound “fun,” but clearing out your space even just a corner or your wardrobe has a way of being calming. Clean space = clear mind.

Have a spa day

You could also decide to go to the spa this public holiday. If you can't afford that, a DIY spa can also be done. Just light a candle, soak your feet, do a face mask, and give yourself the pampering you deserve.