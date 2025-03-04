This is the oldest kingdom in Nigeria - It's not the Benin Kingdom

Nigeria's history dates back long before the colonial era, with some of its most significant kingdoms emerging as early as 900 AD.

These ancient kingdoms, many of which still exist today, played crucial roles in shaping the country’s cultural, political, and economic landscapes. Prior to British colonial rule in the late 19th century, many indigenous polities flourished across the region.

In the northern part of present-day Nigeria, the Hausa states comprising Kano, Katsina, Zaria, and Gombe formed a powerful kingdom. The Kanem-Borno Empire, located in what is now Borno and Adamawa states, was another dominant force, while the Jukun states of Kwararafa, Kona, Pinduga, and Wukari also thrived.

In central Nigeria, kingdoms such as the Igala, Nupe, and Ebira played significant roles. Meanwhile, in the south, notable kingdoms included the Yoruba empires of Ife and Oyo, the Benin Kingdom, the Ibibio-Efik Kingdom, and the Ijaw city-states of Nembe, Bonny, and Okrika.

These kingdoms and empires were centers of political power, trade, and cultural development.

The Oldest Kingdom in Nigeria

Based on historical evidence, the Kingdom of Nri is widely regarded as Nigeria’s oldest kingdom.

The Kingdom of Nri

The Kingdom of Nri, established by the Igbo people around the 10th century AD, is considered the oldest kingdom in Nigeria. Unlike other kingdoms, Nri was not ruled by a centralized monarchy but by a council of elders, with the Eze Nri serving as a spiritual and political leader.

The Nri kingdom emphasized diplomacy, trade, and religious influence rather than military conquest. It played a significant role in spreading Igbo cultural and religious traditions throughout the region.

The Benin Kingdom

Founded in the 11th century, the Benin Kingdom is one of Nigeria’s most historically significant empires. The Edo people established this kingdom in present-day Edo State, and it became a wealthy and powerful entity before the arrival of European explorers.

The Obas (rulers) of Benin wielded immense power, leading military expansions and overseeing the creation of the famous Benin Bronzes. The kingdom thrived in trade and governance, reaching its peak in the 16th and 17th centuries.

The Kanem-Borno Empire

The Kanem-Borno Empire, which dates back to the 9th century, was one of the most influential empires in Nigeria’s history. Initially established in the region east of Lake Chad, the empire expanded over the centuries, exerting control over trade routes and surrounding territories.

By the 12th century, it had become a dominant force in West Africa. Today, remnants of this empire can be seen in Borno and Adamawa states.

Other Ancient Kingdoms in Nigeria

Several other notable kingdoms and empires contributed to Nigeria’s rich historical legacy:

Hausaland : The Hausa Kingdom emerged in northern Nigeria, with key cities such as Kano, Katsina, and Zaria serving as trade and political hubs. The kingdom was known for its military strength and economic influence.

Yoruba Kingdoms (Ife and Oyo Empire) : Ife, which flourished between the 11th and 15th centuries, was a spiritual and cultural center in Yorubaland. Oyo, established in the 14th century, grew into a powerful empire, known for its sophisticated political system and military dominance.

The Ibibio-Efik Kingdom : Located in present-day Akwa Ibom and Cross River states, this kingdom played a vital role in regional trade and governance.

The Ijaw City-States: The Ijaw people established city-states such as Nembe, Bonny, and Okrika in the Niger Delta, known for their maritime trade and governance structures.

The Kingdom of Nri, recognized as the oldest, remains significant for its unique governance while, the Benin Kingdom, Kanem-Borno Empire, and other notable polities continue to be integral to Nigeria’s rich historical heritage.