Breasts naturally change over time. Weight fluctuations, pregnancy, breastfeeding, and ageing all affect skin elasticity and tissue density. Even the firmest boobs will lose some perk with age, and that’s okay.

It’s not a sign that you’ve “had sex with a lot of people”, as many believe. It’s just how bodies evolve. So, girlies, take a deep breath and release any shame.

Now, we need to understand how our bodies work so we can care for them in ways that make us feel good. Because while we can’t fight nature, we can avoid habits that unnecessarily speed up the process. And there’s one common, everyday habit that’s making them sag faster. What's that?

Consistently doing high-impact workouts without proper support!

Your boobs need the right support [Freepik]

ADVERTISEMENT

Real breasts are supposed to sag and here are 3 reasons In a world obsessed with perfection, the reality of saggy breasts often feels like a hushed topic.

The #1 Habit That’s Hurting Your “Internal Bra”

Your breasts aren't made of muscle; they’re supported by a delicate web of ligaments called Cooper’s Ligaments. Think of this network as your built-in, natural bra. These ligaments are incredibly strong, but they’re not very elastic. Once they’re stretched out, they can’t bounce back.

Now, imagine doing jumping jacks or going for a run. Without a supportive sports bra, your breasts are just bouncing up and down, and every jump and every step without proper support is stretching that internal bra over and over again. Eventually, just like a worn-out elastic band, it loses its snap. This leads to stretching that, unfortunately, is permanent.

Thankfully, there’s an easy fix.

ADVERTISEMENT

You don’t have to give up your favourite workouts. The solution is simple: invest in a good, high-support sports bra. Look for high-impact bras and make sure the band is snug. It should provide about 80% of the support.

High-impact bras should provide about 80% of the support

Many women are guilty of wearing bras that are too small, too big, or simply past their lifespan. The problem is, when a bra doesn’t provide proper support, especially during physically active moments like walking, dancing, or exercising, gravity gets to work faster.

According to lingerie experts, most bras lose up to 30–40% of their elasticity within six months of constant wear. And if you’re wearing a bra that’s stretched out, your breasts are basically unsupported even when you think they’re secured.

Other Lifestyle Habits That’re Causing The Sag

ADVERTISEMENT

While skipping the right bra is a major accelerator, a few other daily habits can also contribute:

1. Smoking

Smoking affects your skin [iStock]

Smoking is one of the worst things you can do for your skin’s elasticity. The nicotine and chemicals in cigarettes actively break down collagen and elastin, which are the essential proteins that keep your skin firm and springy.

2. Yo-Yo Dieting

ADVERTISEMENT

Our bodies are amazing, but they have their limits. When we repeatedly gain and lose significant weight, the skin and those Cooper’s Ligaments are forced to stretch and contract over and over. It’s like repeatedly stretching a piece of tape. Eventually, it loses its stick and sags.

3. Poor Posture

How many hours a day do we spend hunched over a phone or laptop? This constant slouching does your girls no favours. When you round your shoulders forward, you’re essentially letting gravity pull them down and out. Try to be mindful of your posture. Sitting and standing tall helps you actively fight gravity every single day.

4. Baking in the Sun The sun’s UV rays break down collagen and elastin, much like smoking. Always apply sunscreen, whether you're indoors or not. It’s a non-negotiable part of your routine.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Dehydration

Skin that’s hydrated from the inside out is plumper, more resilient, and slower to show signs of ageing. When you’re chronically dehydrated, your skin becomes more prone to dryness and loss of elasticity. So, keep that water bottle handy!

On Going Braless

Going braless occasionally is fine

There’s a growing body positivity movement encouraging women to ditch bras entirely, and that’s a personal choice. Going braless occasionally is fine, even healthy, because it allows your skin to breathe and improves circulation. But for women with bigger boobs, you can’t fully join the movement. It’s all about balance. Some days, let your skin rest. Other days, especially when you’re on the move, use your ‘support’.

ADVERTISEMENT

Your boobs are doing their best; all you have to do is support them.

If you feel insecure about your boobs, read this A lot of women complain about the appearance of saggy breasts which, to an extent, is more of societal pressure rather than it being an inherent flaw.

Do bras really keep breasts from sagging and falling? One common insecurity many women experience is saggy breasts, but can this be remedied by wearing the constricting underwear known as a bra?