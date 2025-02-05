Who decided blue is for boys and pink is for girls?

Many people assume these colours have always been linked to gender, but that’s not true. In fact, a hundred years ago, it was the opposite.

Pink was considered strong and bold, making it more suitable for boys, while blue was seen as delicate and gentle, making it better for girls.

So, what changed?

Marketing and fashion trends played a huge role. In the early 1900s, department stores started suggesting which colours should be worn by each gender, but there was no clear rule. Some stores recommended pink for boys and blue for girls, while others did the opposite. By the 1940s, companies pushed pink for girls and blue for boys, and society just went along with it..

The history of pink and blue

A long time ago, colours were not linked to gender. In the 19th century, both boys and girls wore white dresses when they were young. White was practical because it could be bleached easily. There was no rule about boys wearing blue or girls wearing pink.

In the early 1900s, magazines and stores began suggesting gender-based colours. But guess what? They recommended pink for boys and blue for girls. They believed pink was stronger, as it was related to red, a powerful colour. Blue, on the other hand, was associated with the Virgin Mary and was seen as calm and gentle—perfect for girls.

How pink became for girls

By the 1940s, businesses and advertisers started standardising colours. Baby clothing manufacturers and department stores decided that pink should be for girls and blue for boys. Why? It was simply a marketing strategy. If parents believed girls needed pink and boys needed blue, they would buy new clothes instead of reusing old ones for younger siblings.

This idea became even stronger in the 1980s when ultrasound technology allowed parents to know their baby’s gender before birth. Companies saw this as a chance to sell gender-specific clothes, toys, and nursery decorations. Since then, pink has been heavily marketed for girls, and blue for boys.

Do colours really have a gender?

Colours are just colours. They do not have a gender. The idea that pink is for girls and blue is for boys was created by businesses and advertising, not by nature. In fact, many cultures do not follow this colour rule. In some countries, men confidently wear pink without it being seen as feminine.