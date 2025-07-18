Most common job interview mistakes Nigerian graduates make

Many missteps stem from a lack of preparation, unfamiliarity with professional expectations, or simply underestimating the importance of first impressions.
In 2025, as competition intensifies across sectors, employers seek candidates who not only possess technical knowledge but also demonstrate communication skills, cultural fit, and initiative.
By understanding and avoiding these pitfalls, you can present your best self and dramatically improve your chances of landing your dream role.
Below are the common mistakes Nigerian graduates make in interviews, along with strategies for turning them into strengths.
1. Arriving without researching the company
Walking into an interview with only a cursory understanding of the organisation signals low interest. Take time to study the company’s mission, recent projects, and industry challenges. Refer to specific initiatives during the conversation to show genuine engagement and cultural alignment.
2. Overloading answers with academic jargon
Reciting technical concepts without context can confuse non‑specialist interviewers. Translate your knowledge into clear, real-world examples that highlight problem-solving, teamwork, or leadership. Describe how your university projects solved tangible issues, rather than simply listing theories.
3. Providing one‑word or overly brief responses
Short answers leave interviewers guessing about your experience and motivations. Use the STAR method, Situation, Task, Action, Result, to structure responses. This approach ensures you tell a concise story, demonstrate your role, and quantify your impact wherever possible.
4. Neglecting nonverbal communication
Focusing solely on verbal answers while slouching, avoiding eye contact, or fidgeting undermines your credibility. Practice maintaining an upright posture, offering a firm handshake, and aligning your tone with your words. Confident body language reinforces your professionalism.
5. Failing to prepare thoughtful questions
When asked if you have questions, replying only “No” suggests passivity. Prepare at least three insightful queries about team dynamics, performance expectations, or growth opportunities. This shows curiosity, critical thinking, and a proactive mindset.
6. Criticizing past employers or peers
Speaking negatively about former supervisors, lecturers, or classmates reflects poorly on your character. Instead, frame disagreements in neutral language, focusing on lessons learned and how you collaborated to achieve positive outcomes despite challenges.
7. Ignoring follow‑up etiquette
Skipping a thank‑you note or email after the interview misses a chance to reiterate interest and professionalism. Within 24 hours, send a brief message expressing gratitude, referencing a highlight from the discussion, and confirming your enthusiasm for the role.
By proactively addressing these common missteps, including thorough research, effective storytelling, and polished interpersonal skills, you can transform your interview performance and stand out in Nigeria’s competitive graduate job market.
