Your brain isn’t fully mature until this age

Scientists say the human brain doesn’t reach full maturity until around age 25. And understanding that changes everything, from how you see yourself, to how you make decisions, to how we treat young adults in society.

But what if I told you your brain isn’t even done developing yet?

You probably think adulthood starts at 18, or maybe 21 if you’re being generous. Bills, independence, real-world issues and all that. It all kicks in fast.

What do we mean by “fully mature brain”?

When scientists say the brain “matures,” they’re not talking about size. By your early teens, your brain is already close to its adult size. What they're really talking about is how the brain works, especially the prefrontal cortex. That’s the part responsible for decision-making, impulse control, planning, and emotional regulation.

It’s like having a phone that looks fine on the outside, but the apps and software are still updating in the background. You’re scrolling through life, but things might still glitch.

According to neurologists, the prefrontal cortex keeps developing until your mid-20s. That’s why you might look grown, act grown, and even pay rent like a proper adult, but still make wild choices or struggle with consequences. It’s not just vibes. It’s your brain.

So, what happens before 25?

Let’s just say, chaos and curiosity.

You might take more risks (driving fast, experimenting, falling in love too fast).

You’re more likely to prioritise short-term fun over long-term goals.

You can struggle with impulse control, saying or doing things in the moment that you regret later.

Your emotions might feel louder, heavier, and more overwhelming.

But guess what? All of that is normal. You’re not broken. You’re not immature. Your brain is literally still under construction.

Fun fact: The last part of your brain to mature is the one that helps you think about the future and control urges. That’s why 18–24 can feel like trial-and-error years.