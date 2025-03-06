5 hardest degrees to get a job with in 2025

In Nigeria today, getting a university degree does not always guarantee a job. Many graduates walk the streets for years, submitting CVs and attending interviews, yet still struggling to secure employment. Granted, education is important, but some degrees have become less valuable in the job market, making it harder for graduates to find work.

With the rise of technology, automation, and a changing economy, some courses that were once respected no longer have as many job opportunities. If you're planning to go to university or already studying, it’s important to know which degrees could make your job search harder. This does not mean these degrees are useless, but if you choose one of them, you may need to develop extra skills, gain work experience, or consider switching fields.

1. Mass communication

Once a popular and respected course, mass communication is now overcrowded. Every year, thousands of graduates flood the job market, but media houses and PR firms can only hire a few. Traditional journalism jobs are shrinking because of digital media and artificial intelligence (AI), which can now generate news content. If you’re studying mass communication, consider learning digital marketing, video editing, or content creation. Social media management is also a high-demand skill that can help you stand out.

ALSO READ: 5 digital skills you need to survive in the age of AI

2. Sociology and anthropology Sociology and anthropology teach important social and cultural knowledge, but they have very few direct job opportunities in Nigeria. Most graduates struggle to find jobs unless they switch to related fields like human resources, research, or development work. If you love this field, consider taking short courses in HR, data analysis, or social work. You can also look into international development organisations like the UN or NGOs, which sometimes hire sociology graduates. 3. Philosophy

Philosophy teaches critical thinking, but it has very few direct career paths in Nigeria. There are no "philosopher" job openings, and most graduates end up teaching or moving into unrelated fields like law or business. If you’re studying philosophy, consider pairing it with a more practical skill like coding, business management, or public speaking. These can increase your chances of getting a job.

ALSO READ: 5 industries that AI is quietly taking over

4. History and International Relations

History is important, but job opportunities for history graduates are limited. Unless you become a historian, researcher, or teacher, finding a good job in Nigeria with this degree can be tough. International relations is slightly better but still has limited jobs. If you have a degree in this field, consider developing skills in diplomacy, political analysis, or international business. Learning a foreign language like French or Chinese can also improve job opportunities. 5. Library and Information Science

In the past, librarians were in high demand, but today, digital libraries and AI are replacing many traditional library jobs. With fewer new libraries being built in Nigeria, the job market for this degree is shrinking. If you have a passion for information science, consider moving into data management, or knowledge management. Learning IT skills like database management can also improve your chances.

If you're studying any of these courses, don’t lose hope, just be smart about it. Gain extra skills, consider side hustles, and be open to different career paths.