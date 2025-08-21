What was Nigeria called before? The story behind our country's name

Long before British ships docked on our shores, the land that would become Nigeria was not one nation, but a fine blend of thriving empires, kingdoms, and city-states, each with its own language, traditions, and governance. Some of the most prominent include: 1. Kingdom of Benin

The ancient Kingdom of Benin

Based on what is now Edo State, the Benin Kingdom was known for its organised government, strong military, and world-famous bronze and ivory artworks. It had one of the longest city walls ever built and thrived for centuries before the British invaded and looted it in 1897.

2. Nri Kingdom

ADVERTISEMENT

This was one of the oldest Igbo civilisations, believed to have started between the 10th and 13th centuries. It spread its influence through religion, trade, and cultural practices rather than war. The British eventually removed its last traditional ruler, Eze Nri, in 1911. 3. Oyo Empire

The Oyo Empire was a powerful Yoruba empire that expanded across today’s southwestern Nigeria and even into present-day Benin Republic. It was well known for its skilled horse riders, strong trade links, and a political system led by the Alaafin of Oyo.

4. Kanem–Bornu Empire Located in the far northeast near Lake Chad, this empire lasted over 600 years and became an important hub for Islamic learning, scholarship, and the trans-Saharan trade of goods like salt, slaves, and textiles.

5. Sokoto Caliphate

Formed in 1804 after Usman dan Fodio led a religious reform (jihad), the Sokoto Caliphate grew to become one of Africa’s largest pre-colonial empires. It controlled vast territories until the British defeated it in the early 1900s.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: The greatest ancient Empires in Northern Nigeria

6. Igala Kingdom

Igala Kingdom

Based near the meeting point of the Niger and Benue Rivers, the Igala Kingdom was a key trading state. It controlled trade routes between northern and southern Nigeria and had a strong cultural influence over neighbouring peoples. Each of these regions had its own distinct name and identity. There was no single entity called “Nigeria.” Instead, there was a mosaic of civilisations, each thriving independently.

The Arrival of the British

ADVERTISEMENT

British colonisers

By the mid to late 19th century, British interest in the region intensified, driven by trade (especially palm oil) and the strategic Niger River. Initially, the area was controlled by the Royal Niger Company, a chartered company with powers to govern, trade, and even sign treaties with local rulers. This company administered large swathes of the Niger basin, calling it the Royal Niger Company Territories. As British colonial ambitions expanded, the company ceded its administrative rights in 1900, leading to the creation of the Northern Nigeria Protectorate and the Southern Nigeria Protectorate, which absorbed the Lagos Colony and the Niger Coast Protectorate. At this point, the idea of a single Nigeria still did not exist, just two protectorates with vastly different systems.

SEE THIS: 5 African countries that changed their official languages after colonial rule

Amateur Proposals, Colonial Decisions Before “Nigeria” became the official name, colonial officials and writers toyed with alternatives. Some of the proposed names included: Central Sudan

Niger Empire

Niger Sudan

Hausa Territories None of these stuck. They were all competing suggestions, reflecting different aspects, from geography to ethnic identity, but none carried the lasting appeal of “Nigeria.” Who Named Nigeria?

Who named Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

The name “Nigeria” was coined by Flora Shaw in 1897, a British journalist and later the wife of Lord Frederick Lugard. Writing for The Times, she proposed the name as a simple way to describe the region along the Niger River. She combined “Niger,” from the great river that cuts across the territory, with the suffix “-ia,” meaning “land of.” The term gradually gained acceptance and was officially adopted in 1914, when Lord Lugard amalgamated the Northern and Southern Protectorates into a single colony: The Colony and Protectorate of Nigeria.

YOU MIGHT LIKE: What did the Nigerian flag look like before independence?

What Does Nigeria Mean? The word “Niger” is believed to come from a Tuareg phrase, egerew n-igerewen, meaning “river of rivers” or “great river.” It’s likely that the Latin influence on language helped simplify or transform the term into “Niger.” So, “Nigeria” literally means “land of the Niger,” a geographic label rather than a cultural or political one. It did not reflect the diversity of the people, but rather the colonial powers’ need for administrative simplicity.

The Timelines: From Protectorate to Nation Pre-colonial era (Before 1800s): The Region was made up of powerful kingdoms and empires. Benin, Oyo, Kanem–Bornu, Nri, Sokoto, Igala, and others thrived as independent entities.

1880s–1900: Royal Niger Company Territories dominate trade and early administration.

1900–1914: The Northern and Southern Protectorates were amalgamated into the Colony and Protectorate of Nigeria.

1914: Amalgamation of the two protectorates into Nigeria.

1954–1960: It was known briefly as the Federation of Nigeria, as it moved toward independence.

1960: Independence as the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT