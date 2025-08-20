Imagine a loved one passes away, and shortly after, a bank calls, demanding repayment of their loan. Suddenly, you're thrust into a maze of documentation, probate, and estate law. What do you do? Many Nigerians wonder, if a borrower dies before paying off a loan, does the debt disappear, or will their family be forced to carry the burden? Let’s walk through what really happens if someone dies owing money in Nigeria.

READ MORE: How to escape a bad financial situation with lots of debt

Debt Does Not Disappear With Death

Debt does not disappear with death [Dreamstime.com]

Contrary to what many people assume, debts don’t vanish just because the borrower has passed away. In Nigeria, debts are legally tied to the borrower’s estate. As the legal terms clarify, “debtors... cease to be juristic persons. The only way a creditor can recover is by going after the deceased’s ‘estate’.” Now, what exactly is an estate? In simple terms, an estate refers to everything a person leaves behind after death. Land, houses, cars, money in the bank, shares, businesses, and even personal belongings of value. When someone dies, their estate becomes the pool from which debts, funeral expenses, and other obligations are settled before whatever is left can be inherited by the family. This means banks or creditors will not simply write off the loan. Instead, they look to recover the outstanding amount from the deceased’s estate. Role of Executors and Administrators who Manage the Estate If the deceased left a will, the executor named in it is responsible for using assets from the estate to pay off debts. If there is no will, the court appoints an administrator (usually a close family member) to handle this role. The executor or administrator will first calculate the value of the estate, then pay off debts in order of legal priority. Only after that can any inheritance be shared among family members.

ADVERTISEMENT

SEE THIS: 3 mistakes you need to avoid when you are trying to get out of debt

Can Creditors Chase Beneficiaries or Family?

Can creditors chase family?

Here’s an important point: the family is NOT personally responsible for the debt. If the estate has enough to cover what is owed, creditors get paid. But if the estate is smaller than the debt, creditors can only recover what’s available. They cannot force children, a spouse, or relatives to pay from their own income. For example, if a man owes ₦5 million but leaves behind an estate worth ₦2 million, the creditors can only collect ₦2 million. The balance is effectively written off. As law experts clarify, “Beneficiaries of the estate of a deceased debtor are not personally... responsible to settle a deceased debtor’s personal debts.” Secured vs Unsecured Loans Another important factor is the type of loan. Secured loans like mortgages or car loans are tied to collateral. If the borrower dies, the bank can seize and sell the collateral (e.g., the house or car) to recover the loan.

Unsecured loans like personal loans or credit card debt are recovered from the estate, if possible. If the estate is insufficient, the bank absorbs the loss. This is why banks in Nigeria often demand collateral, guarantors, or insurance when giving loans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Guarantors May Be Affected If someone stood as a guarantor for the deceased borrower, the responsibility may fall on them if the estate cannot cover the loan. This is because guarantors legally promise to take on the debt if the borrower defaults, whether alive or dead. Many Nigerians discover the seriousness of this only when tragedy strikes. Can Creditors Harass the Family? Legally, creditors should direct their claims to the estate through the executor or administrator, not harass grieving family members. Unfortunately, in practice, some banks or microfinance lenders pressure the spouse or children into making payments. According to legal experts, families should know their rights: “No one is compelled to pay a dead relative’s loan with their personal money. The law only allows debts to be deducted from the deceased’s estate.” And if the deceased's assets are insufficient or nonexistent, creditors may simply not be paid. There’s no obligation for beneficiaries or relatives to cover debts.

Insurance and Loan Protection

Some Nigerian banks include loan protection insurance, which covers repayment if the borrower dies. In such cases, the insurer settles the outstanding loan, protecting both the family and the estate. However, this only applies if the loan agreement clearly included such insurance. Final Notes If you die owing a loan in Nigeria: Loans don’t die with you; they are settled from your estate.

Your family is not automatically liable, unless they are guarantors.

Proper planning matters, making a will, securing insurance, or avoiding excessive borrowing can protect your loved ones from stress. Debt may live on, but legal clarity can help it rest more peacefully.