Discovering that someone is pretending to be you on social media can be scary and upsetting.

It feels like your personal space has been invaded, and you might worry about what this person is saying or doing in your name.

We understand how distressing this situation can be, and we'll guide you through what to do if someone is impersonating you on social media.

1. Stay calm and assess the situation

First, try to stay calm. It can be shocking to find out someone is pretending to be you, but keeping a clear head will help you handle things better. Take a close look at the fake account. Note down important details like the username, profile picture, and any posts or messages they've made. This information will be useful when you report the account.

2. Report the fake account

Most social media platforms have ways to report impersonation. Find the "Report" or "Help" section on the site or app. Follow the steps to report the fake account, choosing the option that best describes your situation (like "Someone is pretending to be me"). Provide as much information as you can. The platform will review your report and, if they find the account violates their rules, they will remove it.

3. Inform your friends and family

Let your friends and family know about the fake account. This way, they won't be tricked if the impersonator tries to contact them. They can also help by reporting the fake account themselves, which might speed up its removal.

4. Protect your personal information

Make sure your own social media accounts are secure. Change your passwords to something strong and unique, using a mix of letters, numbers, and symbols. Enable two-factor authentication if the platform offers it. This adds an extra layer of security by requiring a code sent to your phone or email when logging in.

5. Be careful about sharing personal details

Think about what personal information you share online. It's a good idea to keep things like your home address, phone number, and other private details off your public profiles. The less personal information available, the harder it is for someone to impersonate you.

6. Consider posting a public notice

You might want to post a message on your real account to let others know about the fake one. Keep it simple and professional, like "Please be aware that someone is impersonating me on another account. This is my only official profile." This can help prevent others from being misled.

7. Stay vigilant

Keep an eye out for any new fake accounts that might appear. Sometimes, impersonators create new profiles even after one has been removed. Regularly search your name on social media platforms to check for any unauthorised accounts.

8. Seek legal advice if necessary