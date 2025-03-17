If you’ve ever experienced a condom slipping off and getting stuck inside, you’re no stranger to the embarrassment or even the momentary panic that follows.

Maybe the condom was too big, too small, or just lost grip during the action. Maybe things got too intense, and now it’s playing hide-and-seek up there. Whatever the case, there’s a way out of this, literally.

So before you go into full panic mode, let’s go through exactly what to do if a condom gets stuck in your vagina, how to get it out safely, and when it’s time to call a doctor. B

Step 1: Don’t panic, your vagina is not a black hole

Let’s clear up one big misconception; the condom cannot get lost inside you forever. Your vagina is not a bottomless pit; it’s more like a closed-ended tube. The farthest it can go is your cervix, which is like a locked door at the end of the tunnel. So, relax, it’s stuck, but it’s not disappearing into your stomach.

Now, let’s get it out.