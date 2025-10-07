Where do you go when it’s time to unwind, let go of all the stress, and just have fun? Clubs or Raves? For some people, it’s the club. There's something about the exclusive experience, the music-and-hype combo that pulls you in, the mint notes flying around, and the rare chance to actually sit down (something you’ll never find at a rave). For others, it’s the rave life: that contagious outdoor energy with the crowd, the breeze on your skin, the lineup of performers , vendors, games and pure unfiltered chaos that makes it feel like freedom .

What works for you doesn’t have to work for everyone else. But which side does Lagos really lean toward? We hit the streets and the dancefloors to find out.

The Performers Speak: Where the Energy Lives

If there’s anyone who can measure “energy per minute,” it’s the DJs; the real heartbeat of Lagos nights. Here's what the performers had to say at the Mainland Block Party “Respect The DJ Vol. 2” edition. DJ Neptune didn’t mince words: “People go to clubs and just want to sit. But raves like this? It’s always a feast.” DJ Kaywise says his preference has evolved. “It used to be club. I still enjoy that, but outside — with beautiful ladies, young guys, youth having fun — I prefer that now. Outdoor energy is crazy.” For DJ Titanium , it’s about creative freedom. “In clubs, you have to play safe to keep customers happy. At raves, you can go wild.” DJ Tough , Wande Coal’s official DJ, agrees: “Raves, man. I love to relate with 50,000 people. It brings my energy up.” DJ Elsie keeps it short: “To be honest, I prefer raves.” And Ayo Santos , one of Mainland Block Party ’s hosts, even gets emotional about it: “Being in a rave makes me happy. Sometimes it even makes me emotional.” Read Also: Is Mainland Block Party Our Coachella Already? Clearly, for most performers, open-air chaos beats the calm of the club. Clubs may pay the bills, but raves feed the soul.

The Partygoers: Outside Is the New Inside

Among Lagos’ nightlife faithful, raves seem to be winning hearts. I spoke to outside lovers at the Mainland Block Party “Respect The DJ Vol. 2” edition, and here's how they decided. Morgan and Sarah didn’t hesitate; both shouted “Raves!” before the question even ended. Sarah laughs, “That’s just the Gen Z in me.” Tomisin and Femi broke it down logically. “Raves aren’t restricted by class or money,” Femi says. “It’s for everyone to have fun.” Chichi likes the space. “Nobody cares what the other person is doing. It’s pure fun and vibes.” Toyo adds, “At raves, I get to breathe. Fresh air every time.”

Not everyone’s outside, though. Roy is loyal to the club scene: “Everybody’s chilled, balling, spending money. Life is good.” DJ Collins agrees, calling the club “a more mature, calm vibe.” Even Coco Baby, who loves the exclusivity of clubs, admits she’s “been at more raves lately and trying new things this year.” Meanwhile, Smash and Alien are full-on rave ambassadors. “At raves, it’s about the audience, not just money,” Smash says. Alien adds, “Clubs are too confined. At raves, you can breathe, move, and be yourself.”

Do You Think Lagos Loves the Rave Life?