We made it to the weekend, Lagos! 🎉 After all the adulting, traffic, and random price hikes, we deserve a few days that remind us why we love this city. Whether you’re in the mood for live music, a good brunch, or just an excuse to be outside with friends, here’s your guide to the best events in Lagos this weekend from October 10 to 12. Fortunately, Spotify Greasy Tunes has at least one event for you every day this weekend.

FRIDAY

1. Equal Live with Spotify Greasy Tunes feat. Lady Donli & Moliy: 7 PM, Fired & Iced Rooftop, Lekki (Free Entry)

Spotify’s Greasy Tunes is giving Lagos something special this Friday with a women-powered lineup featuring Lady Donli, Moliy, and Joyce Olong. Add DJ sets from Yanfssss and Honeeay, and you’ve got the perfect mix of R&B, Afro-fusion, dancehall and alter under the Lekki sky. Come with your friends, order something greasy, and let the music melt the week away. Get Tickets

2. Living Loud: The Concert: 6–9 PM, Terra Kulture, VI (₦10,000)

Africa’s boldest choir, LOUD Urban Choir, celebrates five years of harmony and soul. Expect a mix of gospel, Afrobeats, and storytelling that fills the room and hits deep. If you love music that moves both your feet and your spirit, this is your Friday night spot. Get Tickets

SATURDAY

4. Greasy Games Live Set ft. Gamr: 4–8 PM, Fired & Iced Outdoor Lounge, Lekki (Free Entry)

Music meets gaming at Greasy Games, a collaboration between Spotify and Gamr. Picture this: DJs spinning while gamers battle it out in EA FC and Mortal Kombat showdowns. It’s a blend of Lagos energy, tech, and pop culture with creators, pros, challengers, spectators, and maybe a few surprise artists in the mix. Get Tickets

4. Cavy Live at Greasy Tunes: 7 PM, Fired & Iced, Lekki (Free Entry)

The highlife kings themselves, The Cavemen, bring their signature live-band sound to the Greasy Tunes rooftop. If you love drums and harmonies, this is a must-attend. Come early because this one will be packed. Get Tickets

5. PreFelabration: Shakara 2025: 7 PM–3 AM, Bolivar Bar (from ₦18,500)

Before Felabration kicks off, this pre-party sets the tone for the week ahead. Expect Afrobeat performances, tasty food, and that unmistakable Shrine energy. It’s a night that pays tribute to Fela’s rhythm, rebellion, and joy. Get Tickets

6. Unwind at The Balkony: 6 PM–2 AM, Sixty by Chef Lu (₦5,000–₦7,000)

This one’s for the chilled Lagosians — cocktails, good music, soft lighting, and easy dancing. The Balkony is a favourite for those who want to end the week on a lighter note. Come with your crew, sip something strong, and unwind properly. Get Tickets

SUNDAY

7. Protect Sarz at All Costs: An Evening with Spotify Greasy Tunes: 6–11 PM, Fired & Iced, Lekki (Free Entry)

This Sunday, Greasy Tunes wraps up the week with a night dedicated to Sarz, celebrating his genius behind some of the biggest Nigerian hits and his latest album titled “Protect Sarz at All Costs”. It’s the perfect cap to your weekend. Get Tickets

8. Uncle Peejay’s Kitchen Sunday Brunch: 1–6 PM, Salt & Social, Lekki (Free Entry, Reservation Needed)

Because weekends deserve flavour. Uncle Peejay’s Kitchen brings back its Social Sunday Brunch, a soulful afternoon with a live DJ + guitarist combo, great food, and even better energy. RSVP early, as seating is limited. Tables come with minimum spend options that go fully toward your meal and drinks. For enquiries and reservations, call or WhatsApp +234-907-4701-743

Tips to Enjoy Events in Lagos This Weekend

Check IG stories for live updates or lineup changes

Go early, because Lagos traffic doesn’t respect anyone

Pack light and stay charged

Move in groups because fun (and exits) are safer that way The city’s alive this weekend, and you should be too.