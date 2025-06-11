Your pee smells funny? These might be the reasons

Let’s talk about something we’ve all noticed but rarely discuss: Pee that smells off. You know, those moments when you use the toilet and think, "Wait, did I eat something weird?" or "Is this normal or should I panic?" First, relax. Smelly urine doesn’t always mean something is wrong. Sometimes, it’s just your body reacting to food or dehydration. At other times, it could be a subtle nudge from your kidneys or bladder, saying, "Hey, something’s not right here."

So, before you ignore it or start googling your way into an anxiety spiral, let’s break down the real reasons your pee might smell strange and when it’s time to see a doctor.

1. You’re not drinking enough water

When you don’t drink enough water, your urine becomes more concentrated. That means less water and more waste products (like urea, ammonia, and other chemicals your body is flushing out). The result? Pee that smells like strong ammonia or chemicals. What to do? Drink more water. Aim for at least 2.5–3 litres a day , especially in Nigeria’s hot weather.

Drink more water everyday

If your pee is very yellow and smelly, your body is literally begging for hydration.

2. You ate something with a strong smell Sometimes, your urine is just snitching on your last meal. Some foods contain compounds that can give your pee a weird smell. Some foods like garlic, onions, curry, certain fish, and even coffee, contain sulfur compounds that break down during digestion and release a strong, almost metallic smell in urine.

Garlic and onions [Quora]

What to do? Nothing serious. It’s just food. But if you’re curious, you can try cutting out a particular item and see if the smell goes away.

3. Vitamins and supplements Some medications (like antibiotics) and multivitamins can make your pee smell strange. Particularly with Vitamin B-complex, especially B6, your urine can turn a neon colour and come with a strong scent. The same goes for some supplements, especially those for weight loss, detox, or energy boosts. They’re working overtime, and so is your bladder. Also, if you’re on supplements for fertility, pregnancy, or bodybuilding, the extra compounds could show up in your urine, too.

4. You might have a UTI

Now, this is where things get serious. If your pee smells really bad, like fishy, or foul, and it’s also cloudy, painful to pass, or you keep feeling like you need to go every five seconds, it could be a UTI. UTIs are more common in women, but they can happen to anyone.

Don’t wait it out. A quick test and antibiotics can sort you out before it gets worse. And if it gets worse, go to a hospital or clinic and get your urine tested. Please, don’t self-medicate.

5. You’re pregnant or on your period

Hormonal changes can affect your sense of smell and the actual smell of your urine. During pregnancy, everything from morning sickness to heightened senses means you might just be more sensitive to odours. Also, the increase in hormones like hCG and progesterone can subtly change urine smell. Similarly, during menstruation, a mix of menstrual blood, pH shifts, and even hygiene practices can contribute to how things smell down there. Again, this is all normal. But if it’s accompanied by itching, discharge, or burning, don’t assume it’s just “that time of the month.” Get checked.

6. You might have an underlying medical condition This is less common, but important. Persistent strong-smelling urine can be linked to conditions like: Diabetes : A sweet or fruity urine smell can be a sign of uncontrolled blood sugar (due to excess glucose in urine).

Liver disease : Some people with liver problems may notice dark, strong-smelling urine.

Maple syrup urine disease: A rare inherited disorder where urine smells like, well, maple syrup. If your pee has a weird smell that won’t go away, and nothing in your diet or routine has changed, it might be time for a proper check-up.

See a doctor if you suspect it to be a medical condition [iStock]