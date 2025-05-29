A urinary tract infection (UTI) is a bacterial infection that affects any part of the urinary system, including the bladder, urethra, or kidneys. Women are particularly susceptible because their urethra is shorter, making it easier for bacteria to travel upward into the bladder. Common symptoms include a persistent urge to urinate, a burning sensation during urination, cloudy or strong-smelling urine , and pelvic discomfort. While antibiotics can effectively treat UTIs, prevention is always preferable to avoid the discomfort and potential complications of recurrent infections. By adopting certain lifestyle habits and maintaining good hygiene, you can significantly reduce your risk. Here are some practical and scientifically supported strategies to help you stay UTI-free.

1. Maintain proper personal hygiene

One of the most effective ways to prevent UTIs is by practising good hygiene. Since bacteria from the anal region can easily migrate to the urethra, it’s crucial to wipe from front to back after using the toilet. This simple habit helps prevent harmful bacteria, such as E. coli, from entering the urinary tract.

Additionally, keeping the genital area clean and dry is essential. However, this doesn’t mean over-washing with harsh soaps or scented products, as these can disrupt the natural balance of bacteria and pH levels in the vagina, increasing infection risk. Instead, gentle cleansing with water is sufficient, and you should always pat the area dry to avoid moisture buildup, which encourages bacterial growth. 2. Drink plenty of water to flush out bacteria Staying well-hydrated is one of the easiest and most effective ways to prevent UTIs. When you drink enough water, you urinate more frequently, which helps flush out bacteria before they can cause an infection. Dehydration, on the other hand, leads to concentrated urine and infrequent urination, allowing bacteria to multiply in the bladder.

Experts generally recommend drinking at least eight 8 glasses of water per day, but if you’re prone to UTIs, you may benefit from even more. If plain water feels boring, try adding slices of lemon or cucumber for flavour. Avoid excessive caffeine and alcohol, as these can irritate the bladder and contribute to dehydration. 3. Don’t hold in urine; empty your bladder regularly

Many people delay urination because they’re busy or don’t have easy bathroom access. However, holding in urine for too long allows bacteria to grow inside the bladder, increasing infection risk. Urinating every 3-4 hours is a good rule of thumb to keep your urinary system healthy. Another critical time to urinate is immediately after sexual intercourse . Sex can introduce bacteria into the urethra, and peeing afterwards helps flush them out before they cause an infection. Making this a consistent habit can significantly lower your chances of developing a UTI.

4. Wear breathable, comfortable clothing The type of clothing you wear can impact your urinary health. Tight, non-breathable fabrics like synthetic underwear or skinny jeans trap moisture and heat, creating an ideal environment for bacteria to thrive. Instead, opt for loose-fitting cotton underwear, which allows better airflow and keeps the genital area dry. If you exercise or sweat frequently, change out of damp clothes as soon as possible. Sleeping without underwear occasionally can also help reduce moisture buildup. By choosing the right fabrics, you can minimise bacterial growth and lower your UTI risk.

5. Adjust your diet for better urinary health

What you eat and drink plays a role in UTI prevention. Some foods and beverages can either help protect against infections or increase irritation. Helpful choices Cranberry juice or supplements may help prevent bacteria from sticking to the bladder walls. If you try cranberry products, opt for unsweetened versions to avoid excess sugar.

Probiotics, found in yoghurt, kefir, and fermented foods, support healthy gut and vaginal bacteria, which can help fend off infections.

Foods to limit or avoid Caffeine and alcohol can irritate the bladder and worsen UTI symptoms.

Spicy foods and artificial sweeteners may also trigger bladder irritation in some people. A balanced diet rich in water-based fruits like watermelon and cucumbers, and fibre, to prevent constipation, which can contribute to UTIs, is ideal for urinary health.

6. Practice safe and hygienic sexual habits Sexual activity is a common UTI trigger because it can push bacteria into the urethra. To reduce risk: Urinate before and after sex to help flush out bacteria.

Use lubrication if needed to minimise friction, which can cause small tears and increase infection risk.

Avoid spermicides and certain condoms, as they can disrupt vaginal flora. Instead, choose non-spermicidal, hypoallergenic options. Communicating with your partner about hygiene can also help both partners should wash their hands and genitals before intimacy.

7. Avoid irritating feminine products

Many women use scented soaps, douches, or sprays to feel fresh, but these products can do more harm than good .

The vagina is self-cleaning, and introducing harsh chemicals can disrupt its natural pH and bacterial balance, making infections more likely. Instead: Use only water or mild, fragrance-free soap for cleansing.

Avoid bubble baths, scented pads, and perfumed sprays, which can cause irritation.

Choose cotton menstrual products over synthetic ones to reduce moisture retention.

8. Know when to seek medical help Even with the best prevention efforts, UTIs can still occur. If you experience: Persistent burning during urination

Blood in your urine

Lower abdominal or back pain

Fever or chills …you should see a doctor immediately. Untreated UTIs can lead to serious kidney infections, so early treatment with antibiotics is crucial.

If you get recurrent UTIs (3 or more per year), your doctor may recommend further tests or preventive measures, such as low-dose antibiotics or vaginal estrogen therapy for postmenopausal women.