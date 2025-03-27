Cockroaches are some of the most unwelcome guests in any home. Actually, that’s an understatement. Cockroaches are by far one of the most hated insects on the planet—and rightfully so.

Not only are they unpleasant to look at, but they also carry diseases and can trigger allergies. We must take steps to prevent them from invading our space because cockroaches are tough to get rid of once they’ve entered.

Thankfully, there are simple and effective ways to keep these pests away.

1. Keep your home clean

Cockroaches are attracted to food scraps and crumbs. Make sure to clean up after meals and vacuum regularly to remove any leftover food. Wipe down kitchen surfaces, and be sure to wash dishes promptly. The cleaner your home, the less appealing it is to roaches.

2. Seal cracks and gaps Roaches are sneaky and can slip through the tiniest of cracks and gaps. Check around windows, doors, and walls, and seal any openings with caulk or weatherstripping. This will help block their entry points.

3. Take out the trash regularly

Trash is a major attraction for cockroaches, so make sure to take out the garbage frequently, especially in the kitchen. Use a trash can with a tight-fitting lid to keep food odors contained.

4. Fix leaks and water problems Roaches love moisture, so fix any leaks in your plumbing. Be sure to check under the sink, around toilets, and in basements. Keeping your home dry will make it less inviting to roaches.

5. Store food properly

Keep all food items sealed tightly in containers, especially things like cereal, grains, and pet food. Roaches are often attracted to open food packages, so storing food properly will prevent them from finding a free meal. 6. Use roach baits and traps

Roach baits and traps can help monitor cockroach activity and reduce their numbers. Place these traps in areas where roaches are likely to be, such as near kitchen counters, sinks, and trash bins.

7. Use natural repellents Certain natural ingredients can repel cockroaches. Bay leaves, cucumber slices, and essential oils like peppermint or lavender can keep roaches away. Place bay leaves in your pantry or rub essential oils around entry points. 8. Keep your yard clean

Sometimes, cockroaches enter your home from outside. Ensure that your yard is free of debris, piles of leaves, and other hiding spots that roaches might use as shelter. Trim any plants or trees close to your house that could act as a bridge for roaches to get inside.

9. Use cockroach repellent

There are many commercial repellents available that contain chemicals cockroaches dislike. Spray these products around areas where roaches are commonly found, such as behind appliances or under sinks, to create a barrier they won’t want to cross.

10. Call a professional If you’ve tried everything and still find yourself dealing with a cockroach infestation, it might be time to call for fumigation. This would provide long-term solutions that may be more effective than DIY methods.