We had it coming - What the current heat wave says about our ecosystem

Since the start of the year, Nigeria has experienced prolonged stretches of heat across different states.

It doesn't matter that we're the most populous black nation or that we have so many corrupt politicians; we just can't help but endure an insane degree of heat.

Guess what? The temperature is not showing any signs of reducing anytime soon. Instead, it has continued to climb, even reaching a record 44.8°C in Sokoto.

Well, let's talk about what this heat means for our environment and ecosystem.

Water Scarcity and Drying Water Bodies

One of the heat wave's most immediate effects is the drying up of rivers, streams, and other water bodies. High temperatures accelerate evaporation, reducing water availability for human consumption and ecological functions.

This threatens aquatic life, as fish and other organisms struggle to survive in shrinking and warming water bodies.

Increased Desertification and Soil Degradation

The excessive heat exacerbates desertification, particularly in northern Nigeria, where land degradation is already a pressing issue.

The United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) estimates that desertification now affects over 65% of Nigeria’s land area, a situation made worse by recurring heat waves​.

As soil loses moisture and fertility, agricultural productivity declines, making it harder for farmers to cultivate crops and sustain livestock.

Impact on Agriculture and Food Security

The Nigerian agricultural sector is heavily dependent on rainfall, making it highly vulnerable to extreme heat. Crops such as maize, millet, and sorghum are particularly affected by high temperatures, leading to reduced yields and food shortages.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), agricultural productivity has declined by 20% due to the 2024 heat wave. This threatens food security, as lower crop production results in higher food prices and increased hunger, particularly among low-income families.

Loss of Biodiversity and Habitat Destruction

The extreme heat is also causing widespread habitat destruction, pushing many plant and animal species to the brink of extinction.

Wildlife that relies on forests, wetlands, and grasslands for survival is struggling to adapt to rapidly changing conditions. With fewer trees and green spaces to provide shade and moisture, many species are migrating or facing population declines.

Rising Energy Demand and Environmental Stress

Heat waves increase electricity consumption as people rely more on air conditioning and fans to stay cool. This puts additional pressure on Nigeria’s already fragile power grid, leading to frequent blackouts.

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) reported a 30% rise in electricity demand during the 2024 heat wave​. Additionally, increased fossil fuel consumption for cooling contributes to more greenhouse gas emissions, exacerbating climate change and creating a vicious cycle of extreme weather events.

