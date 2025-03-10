These days, have you noticed that you wake up in the middle of the night drenched in sweat? That’s because Nigeria is currently experiencing an intense heat wave.

With temperatures soaring as high as 42°C in some regions, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has issued a Heat Stress Watch, warning that high temperatures and humidity will cause extreme discomfort, especially in states like Kebbi, Jalingo, Yola, Lafia, Minna, and Makurdi.

Overall, temperatures will range between 36°C and 42°C in the North and 34°C to 39°C in the South. The agency cautioned that the combination of high temperatures and humidity will result in increased discomfort, particularly in the North Central, North West, South East, South South, and South West regions.

Areas most affected include FCT, Kogi, Benue, Niger, Taraba, Zamfara, Ebonyi, Abia, Enugu, Anambra, Rivers, Lagos, Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Ekiti, Ondo, Edo, and Delta.

Many Nigerians are struggling to stay cool in this heat wave, coupled the constant fainting of the National grid. Fuel isn’t cheap, and beyond keeping your devices running and your food refrigerated, leaving your generator on all night is simply not an option for the average Nigerian. So how can we survive this heat wave?

How to Stay Safe During the Heat Wave

Keep Your Home Cool: Close curtains or blinds during the day to block out heat. Open windows at night to let in cooler air. Use fans, air conditioners, or cooling devices if available. Stay Hydrated: Drink water regularly before feeling thirsty. Carry a water bottle when going out. Avoid alcohol, caffeine, and sugary drinks, as they cause dehydration. Dress for the Heat: Wear light, loose-fitting clothes made of cotton or linen. Use cotton bed sheets to stay cool while sleeping. Limit Outdoor Activities: Stay indoors between 11 AM and 4 PM, when temperatures are highest. If you must go outside, seek shade, wear sunscreen, sunglasses, and a hat. Avoid intense physical activities in the sun. Watch Out for Symptoms: Check for dizziness, confusion, nausea, or rapid heartbeat—these could indicate heat-related illness. Seek medical help immediately if you or someone else experiences severe symptoms. Carry A Portable Hand-fan: A portable hand fan can be a lifesaver during extreme heat, especially when you're outdoors. It helps improve airflow and keeps you cool in crowded or poorly ventilated spaces.

ALSO READ: 6 tips on how to smell great without using perfume

Who is Most at Risk?

Some groups are more vulnerable to heat waves, including: Infants and children – Their bodies struggle to regulate temperature.

Pregnant women – Dehydration can lead to complications like low birth weight, early labor, and stillbirth.

Elderly individuals – They are more prone to heatstroke and dehydration.

People with chronic illnesses – Heat stress worsens conditions like hypertension and asthma.

How the Heat Wave Can Affect Your Health

Dehydration Symptoms : Thirst, dry mouth, reduced urine output.

Heat Exhaustion Symptoms : Dizziness, headache, muscle cramps, weakness, fatigue

Heatstroke (A Medical Emergency) Symptoms : High body temperature, confusion, rapid heartbeat, breathing difficulty, unconsciousness.

Meningitis and Skin Infections : The hot, dry season increases the risk of meningitis, which affects the brain and spinal cord. Heat can also cause heat rashes, fungal infections, and sunburn.

Worsening of Existing Health Conditions: People with diabetes, heart disease, kidney disease, or respiratory issues are at a higher risk of complications during extreme heat.

As climate change continues to increase extreme weather conditions, adapting to the heat will become more crucial. Stay hydrated, stay cool, and stay informed to protect yourself and those around you.