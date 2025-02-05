Pulse logo
Want to build muscles as a man? This is the fastest way

05 February 2025 at 11:19
If you want to build muscle, fill out your T-shirt, and make the ladies go wow, before Valentine's day, here’s how to do it.

Yo yo yo - I'm kidding! You won’t see results by Valentine’s, but by Easter, those baby biceps might make an appearance. Building muscle requires commitment, consistency, and the right combination of workouts, nutrition, and recovery.

Why Build Muscle?

Although you can have other reasons for wanting to build muscles, some of the most compelling ones are:

  • Aesthetic reasons

  • Increased lean muscle mass

  • Improved posture and strength balance

  • Better coordination and balance

  • Improved bone density

Best Workout Plan for Fast Muscle Growth

Day 1: Push (Chest, Shoulders, Triceps)

  • Barbell Bench Press – 3 sets of 8-12 reps

  • Dumbbell Incline Press – 3 sets of 8-12 reps

  • Military Press – 3 sets of 8-12 reps

  • Dumbbell Lateral Raises – 3 sets of 8-12 reps

  • Tricep Dips or Extensions – 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Day 2: Pull (Back, Biceps, Rear Delts)

  • Deadlifts – 3 sets of 8-12 reps

  • Barbell Bent-Over Rows – 3 sets of 8-12 reps

  • Lat Pulldown or Pull-ups – 3 sets of 8-12 reps

  • Face Pulls – 3 sets of 8-12 reps

  • Barbell Bicep Curls – 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Day 3: Legs (Quads, Hamstrings, Glutes, Calves)

  • Barbell Squats – 3 sets of 8-12 reps

  • Bulgarian Split Squats – 3 sets of 8-12 reps

  • Leg Press – 3 sets of 8-12 reps

  • Romanian Deadlifts – 3 sets of 8-12 reps

  • Calf Raises – 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Day 4: Push (Variation of Day 1)

  • Push-Ups (Weighted if possible) – 3 sets of 8-12 reps

  • Incline Bench Press – 3 sets of 8-12 reps

  • Dumbbell Shoulder Press – 3 sets of 8-12 reps

  • Tricep Pushdowns – 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Day 5: Pull (Variation of Day 2)

  • Pull-ups – 3 sets of 8-12 reps

  • Seated Cable Rows – 3 sets of 8-12 reps

  • Barbell Bicep Curl – 3 sets of 8-12 reps

  • Good Mornings – 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Day 6: Legs (Variation of Day 3)

  • Goblet Squats – 3 sets of 8-12 reps

  • Lunges – 3 sets of 8-12 reps

  • Hip Thrusts – 3 sets of 8-12 reps

  • Glute Kickbacks – 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Day 7: Rest & Recovery

  • Focus on mobility work, stretching, and active recovery.

Training hard is only half the equation—your diet plays a huge role in muscle gain. Make sure to include proteins like (chicken, beef, eggs, fish) to your diet. Complex carbs (rice, oats, sweet potatoes) provide energy for intense training and healthy fats like nuts, avocados, and olive oil support hormone production. Also, stay hydrated – muscles need water to function properly, so drink plenty of fluids.

Now, hit the gym and get to work!

