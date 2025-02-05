Want to build muscles as a man? This is the fastest way

If you want to build muscle, fill out your T-shirt, and make the ladies go wow, before Valentine's day, here’s how to do it.

Yo yo yo - I'm kidding! You won’t see results by Valentine’s, but by Easter, those baby biceps might make an appearance. Building muscle requires commitment, consistency, and the right combination of workouts, nutrition, and recovery.

Why Build Muscle?

Although you can have other reasons for wanting to build muscles, some of the most compelling ones are:

Aesthetic reasons

Increased lean muscle mass

Improved posture and strength balance

Better coordination and balance

Improved bone density

Best Workout Plan for Fast Muscle Growth

Day 1: Push (Chest, Shoulders, Triceps) Barbell Bench Press – 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Dumbbell Incline Press – 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Military Press – 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Dumbbell Lateral Raises – 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Tricep Dips or Extensions – 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Day 2: Pull (Back, Biceps, Rear Delts) Deadlifts – 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Barbell Bent-Over Rows – 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Lat Pulldown or Pull-ups – 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Face Pulls – 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Barbell Bicep Curls – 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Day 3: Legs (Quads, Hamstrings, Glutes, Calves) Barbell Squats – 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Bulgarian Split Squats – 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Leg Press – 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Romanian Deadlifts – 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Calf Raises – 3 sets of 8-12 reps

ALSO READ: 5 diseases you can contract from going to the gym

Day 4: Push (Variation of Day 1) Push-Ups (Weighted if possible) – 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Incline Bench Press – 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Dumbbell Shoulder Press – 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Tricep Pushdowns – 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Day 5: Pull (Variation of Day 2) Pull-ups – 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Seated Cable Rows – 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Barbell Bicep Curl – 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Good Mornings – 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Day 6: Legs (Variation of Day 3) Goblet Squats – 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Lunges – 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Hip Thrusts – 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Glute Kickbacks – 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Day 7: Rest & Recovery Focus on mobility work, stretching, and active recovery.

Training hard is only half the equation—your diet plays a huge role in muscle gain. Make sure to include proteins like (chicken, beef, eggs, fish) to your diet. Complex carbs (rice, oats, sweet potatoes) provide energy for intense training and healthy fats like nuts, avocados, and olive oil support hormone production. Also, stay hydrated – muscles need water to function properly, so drink plenty of fluids.

Now, hit the gym and get to work!