Want to build muscles as a man? This is the fastest way

If you want to build muscle, fill out your T-shirt, and make the ladies go wow, before Valentine's day, here’s how to do it.
Yo yo yo - I'm kidding! You won’t see results by Valentine’s, but by Easter, those baby biceps might make an appearance. Building muscle requires commitment, consistency, and the right combination of workouts, nutrition, and recovery.
Why Build Muscle?
Although you can have other reasons for wanting to build muscles, some of the most compelling ones are:
Aesthetic reasons
Increased lean muscle mass
Improved posture and strength balance
Better coordination and balance
Improved bone density
Best Workout Plan for Fast Muscle Growth
Day 1: Push (Chest, Shoulders, Triceps)
Barbell Bench Press – 3 sets of 8-12 reps
Dumbbell Incline Press – 3 sets of 8-12 reps
Military Press – 3 sets of 8-12 reps
Dumbbell Lateral Raises – 3 sets of 8-12 reps
Tricep Dips or Extensions – 3 sets of 8-12 reps
Day 2: Pull (Back, Biceps, Rear Delts)
Deadlifts – 3 sets of 8-12 reps
Barbell Bent-Over Rows – 3 sets of 8-12 reps
Lat Pulldown or Pull-ups – 3 sets of 8-12 reps
Face Pulls – 3 sets of 8-12 reps
Barbell Bicep Curls – 3 sets of 8-12 reps
Day 3: Legs (Quads, Hamstrings, Glutes, Calves)
Barbell Squats – 3 sets of 8-12 reps
Bulgarian Split Squats – 3 sets of 8-12 reps
Leg Press – 3 sets of 8-12 reps
Romanian Deadlifts – 3 sets of 8-12 reps
Calf Raises – 3 sets of 8-12 reps
Day 4: Push (Variation of Day 1)
Push-Ups (Weighted if possible) – 3 sets of 8-12 reps
Incline Bench Press – 3 sets of 8-12 reps
Dumbbell Shoulder Press – 3 sets of 8-12 reps
Tricep Pushdowns – 3 sets of 8-12 reps
Day 5: Pull (Variation of Day 2)
Pull-ups – 3 sets of 8-12 reps
Seated Cable Rows – 3 sets of 8-12 reps
Barbell Bicep Curl – 3 sets of 8-12 reps
Good Mornings – 3 sets of 8-12 reps
Day 6: Legs (Variation of Day 3)
Goblet Squats – 3 sets of 8-12 reps
Lunges – 3 sets of 8-12 reps
Hip Thrusts – 3 sets of 8-12 reps
Glute Kickbacks – 3 sets of 8-12 reps
Day 7: Rest & Recovery
Focus on mobility work, stretching, and active recovery.
Training hard is only half the equation—your diet plays a huge role in muscle gain. Make sure to include proteins like (chicken, beef, eggs, fish) to your diet. Complex carbs (rice, oats, sweet potatoes) provide energy for intense training and healthy fats like nuts, avocados, and olive oil support hormone production. Also, stay hydrated – muscles need water to function properly, so drink plenty of fluids.
Now, hit the gym and get to work!
