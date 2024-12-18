5 diseases you can contract from going to the gym

While going to the gym is good for your physical and mental health, the equipment used in the gym is public equipment that can lead to different infections and diseases.

Here are five diseases you can contract from going to the gym:

Ringworm

Ringworm is a fungal infection that can appear anywhere on the body and causes scaly circles and red lumps. Wet gym floors or shared, filthy towels are ideal habitats for it.

It can spread before symptoms show up and is very contagious. The common skin areas affected are the back, buttocks, chest, and thighs.

The two main symptoms are itching and little round pimples.

Use antifungal cream after working out and don’t exchange gym towels with other people to prevent infection.

Folliculitis

Folliculitis is a common condition that occurs in dirty gyms characterised by irritated hair follicles, which cause acne or itchy red pimples.

Sharing towels, using unclean gym equipment, and using unchlorinated swimming pools and hot tubs are all easy ways to contract it.

Also, clothing that is too tight might clog hair follicles, leaving people vulnerable. Bathe after working out and clean sweaty gym equipment before use to avoid folliculitis.

Herpes

Herpes, a sexually transmitted infection, can cause genital warts or cold sores and can be contracted through open cuts or mouth blisters that can be contracted in the gym.

It can also spread through sharing saliva with infected people, utensils, razors, gym equipment, or towels.

Plantar warts

Plantar warts, caused by human papillomavirus (HPV), are bumpy, rough, and tender-to-touch clusters on feet or hands that can be contracted in gyms by walking barefoot, especially in damp areas, and using contaminated equipment.

Some HPV types may cause cervical cancer and genital warts.

Staphylococcus Aureus Staph

Staphylococcus Aureus also known as staph is a bacteria found on the skin and in the nose, and can be transferred to gym equipment if touched.

Infections can cause rash, boil, swelling, and fevers. Staph infections are usually mild, except for MRSA, a more aggressive strain resistant to many antibiotics.