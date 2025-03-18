ICYMI: Viral corps member apologises for calling Lagos a 'smelling state'

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, Ushie Rita Uguamaye, popularly known as Raye, who recently went viral for her video calling out the government, has apologised to Lagosians.
Recall that Raye, in the video, not only addressed the hike in price of food items but also the environmental conditions of Lagos State.
She described it as a "smelling state", criticising the atmosphere as one filled with a foul odour.
In a post sighted on her Instagram page, the Youth Corps member apologised to Lagosians and went further to explain why she made the now-viral video.
She began,
I want to first of all state that “I AM SORRY” to the people who were born and raised in Lagos State if you feel offended by what I said. I am sorry. But as a visitor here, I could tell there was a difference in the atmosphere and quality of air here. If the way that I put it triggered your emotions and the love for your birth state, I am sorry. I didn’t mean to talk down on your birth state.
She continued,
When I started the 30 days rant challenge I said I just wanted to be heard. I believed that if I got to DAY-20 people would begin to hear me and join me to speak to the government. My Target was to make atleast 20 videos complaining until I was heard. But lucky for me I didn’t even have to get to DAY-2 because alot of us are actually angry, and Day 1 of the challenge was enough for people to join me.
Stating the reason for her outburst, she added,
I want better for myself. (And I hope you do too) the complaints I made are valid regardless of whatever “lifestyle” you think I am living.
I work 45+hours a week and I should be able to afford hanging out with my friends every weekend. However I can’t. But how many of us can actually afford hanging out with our friends, how many can afford that in reality? You spend all week working and can’t even feel alive during the weekends.
