PHOTOS: Sowore storms NYSC office with embattled corper who criticised Tinubu

Human rights activist and former presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore has backed Ushie Rita Uguamaye, a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member facing backlash for criticising President Bola Tinubu’s administration in a viral video.

Sowore, in a video shared on X on Monday, March 17, disclosed that he met with Uguamaye in Lagos and accompanied her to the NYSC Local Government Inspector’s (LGI) office along with a team of lawyers.

“The journey with youth Corper, Ushie Rita Uguamaye, has commenced in Lagos. She is scheduled to appear before the LGI today, and we will escort her to their offices. We are all en route with attorneys,” Sowore stated.

Uguamaye gained attention after posting a TikTok video lamenting Nigeria’s worsening economic conditions and openly criticising Tinubu’s leadership.

Following the video, she alleged that she received threats, sparking widespread debate on free speech and political dissent.

In a screenshot she shared, the NYSC had summoned her to appear before the LGI office at Eti Osa 3 on Monday at 10:00 a.m.

The reason for the summons remains unclear, but her supporters fear potential disciplinary actions.

Sowore’s involvement has amplified the case, drawing national attention to Uguamaye’s plight.

The situation has further intensified discussions about young Nigerians' right to express dissent without fear of repercussions.