Pulse logo
Pulse Region
Editions:
Home

They let vultures eat their dead, and 4 other funeral methods around the World

09 July 2025 at 14:10
Alternative funeral methods are gaining attention for their symbolism, spirituality, or sustainability.
They let vultures eat their dead, and 4 other funeral methods around the World
They let vultures eat their dead, and 4 other funeral methods around the World

Funeral practices around the world reflect how societies view life, death, the environment, and the afterlife.

Across the globe, people honour their dead in different ways. Some are rooted in ancient tradition, others are shaped by modern science or environmental consciousness. While conventional burial and cremation remain widely practised, alternative funeral methods are gaining attention for their symbolism, spirituality, or sustainability.

In this article, we explore five unique funeral methods from around the world, how they’re done, and where they’re practised.

ALSO READ: Why Popes are buried in 3 coffins with a bag of coins—and why Pope Francis ended it

Recommended For You

5 Funeral Methods Around the World

1. Traditional Burial

They let vultures eat their dead, and 4 other funeral methods around the World

This is widely practised in the United States, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Egypt, Brazil, and most of Europe and Africa. The deceased is placed in a coffin and buried underground in a cemetery. The body may be embalmed to delay decomposition, and headstones or grave markers are used to commemorate the individual.

Advantages:

  • Deeply rooted in religious and cultural traditions

  • Provides a lasting physical space for mourning

  • Universally understood and accepted

Disadvantages:

  • Consumes land and resources

  • Embalming fluids may harm the environment

  • Can be costly due to land, casket, and maintenance fees

2. Cremation

They let vultures eat their dead, and 4 other funeral methods around the World

This funeral method is popular in India, Japan, Thailand, Nepal, the U.S., and Canada. The body is burned in a crematorium until it turns to ashes. These ashes may be scattered, kept in urns, or even turned into diamonds or art.

Advantages:

  • More affordable than burial

  • Saves space

  • Allows flexible memorial options

Disadvantages:

3. Biodegradable Burial (Capsule & Mushroom Methods)

They let vultures eat their dead, and 4 other funeral methods around the World

This funeral method is gaining popularity in Italy, the United States, Sweden, and Australia. Biodegradable burial involves placing the body in an organic capsule (egg-shaped) or wearing a mushroom burial suit. The body decomposes naturally, nourishing a tree planted above it or enriching the soil directly.

Advantages:

  • Eco-friendly and chemical-free

  • Leaves behind a living memorial (tree)

  • Promotes soil regeneration and biodiversity

Disadvantages:

  • Not widely available or legally recognised in some countries

  • May conflict with traditional religious practices

  • Can be seen as unfamiliar or unconventional

YOU MIGHT LIKE: 7 African leaders allegedly assassinated by Western powers

4. Cryonics

They let vultures eat their dead, and 4 other funeral methods around the World

This method is practised mostly in the United States and Russia, with emerging interest in China and the UK. The body (or brain) is frozen shortly after legal death in hopes of future revival. It’s stored in tanks filled with liquid nitrogen at extremely low temperatures.

Advantages:

  • Theoretical chance of future revival

  • Preserves the body indefinitely

  • Appeals to transhumanists and futurists

Disadvantages:

  • Extremely expensive (starting from $80,000–$200,000)

  • No scientific proof of success

  • Raising ethical and philosophical questions

  • Limited availability globally

5. Sky Burial

They let vultures eat their dead, and 4 other funeral methods around the World

This is primarily practised in Tibet, Mongolia, and parts of China. The body is placed on a mountaintop and offered to vultures or left to decompose naturally. In Tibetan Buddhism, this act symbolises the impermanence of life and generosity, offering one’s body to sustain other beings.

Advantages:

  • Environmentally sound and chemical-free

  • Deep spiritual significance in local cultures

  • Requires minimal resources

Disadvantages:

  • It may be emotionally difficult for outsiders

  • Illegal or restricted in many modern nations

  • Depends on specific environmental and cultural conditions

The ways people honour the dead are as diverse as the living. As conversations evolve around climate change, ethics, and religion, alternative funeral options will likely become more mainstream.

RECENT: Only 3 Nigerian universities made the world rankings; Find out which ones

Educate me

Subscribe to receive daily news updates.