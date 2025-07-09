Funeral practices around the world reflect how societies view life, death, the environment, and the afterlife.

Across the globe, people honour their dead in different ways. Some are rooted in ancient tradition, others are shaped by modern science or environmental consciousness. While conventional burial and cremation remain widely practised, alternative funeral methods are gaining attention for their symbolism, spirituality, or sustainability.

In this article, we explore five unique funeral methods from around the world, how they’re done, and where they’re practised.

5 Funeral Methods Around the World

1. Traditional Burial

This is widely practised in the United States, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Egypt, Brazil, and most of Europe and Africa. The deceased is placed in a coffin and buried underground in a cemetery. The body may be embalmed to delay decomposition, and headstones or grave markers are used to commemorate the individual.

Advantages: Deeply rooted in religious and cultural traditions

Provides a lasting physical space for mourning

Universally understood and accepted

Disadvantages: Consumes land and resources

Embalming fluids may harm the environment

Can be costly due to land, casket, and maintenance fees

2. Cremation

This funeral method is popular in India, Japan, Thailand, Nepal, the U.S., and Canada. The body is burned in a crematorium until it turns to ashes. These ashes may be scattered, kept in urns, or even turned into diamonds or art.

Advantages: More affordable than burial

Saves space

Allows flexible memorial options

Disadvantages: Emits carbon and toxins into the atmosphere

Not accepted in some religions, like Islam, where they bury their dead within 24 hours and Orthodox Judaism

Lacks a physical gravesite unless ashes are interred

3. Biodegradable Burial (Capsule & Mushroom Methods)

This funeral method is gaining popularity in Italy, the United States, Sweden, and Australia. Biodegradable burial involves placing the body in an organic capsule (egg-shaped) or wearing a mushroom burial suit. The body decomposes naturally, nourishing a tree planted above it or enriching the soil directly.

Advantages: Eco-friendly and chemical-free

Leaves behind a living memorial (tree)

Promotes soil regeneration and biodiversity

Disadvantages: Not widely available or legally recognised in some countries

May conflict with traditional religious practices

Can be seen as unfamiliar or unconventional

4. Cryonics

This method is practised mostly in the United States and Russia, with emerging interest in China and the UK. The body (or brain) is frozen shortly after legal death in hopes of future revival. It’s stored in tanks filled with liquid nitrogen at extremely low temperatures.

Advantages: Theoretical chance of future revival

Preserves the body indefinitely

Appeals to transhumanists and futurists

Disadvantages: Extremely expensive (starting from $80,000–$200,000)

No scientific proof of success

Raising ethical and philosophical questions

Limited availability globally

5. Sky Burial

This is primarily practised in Tibet, Mongolia, and parts of China. The body is placed on a mountaintop and offered to vultures or left to decompose naturally. In Tibetan Buddhism, this act symbolises the impermanence of life and generosity, offering one’s body to sustain other beings.

Advantages: Environmentally sound and chemical-free

Deep spiritual significance in local cultures

Requires minimal resources

Disadvantages: It may be emotionally difficult for outsiders

Illegal or restricted in many modern nations

Depends on specific environmental and cultural conditions