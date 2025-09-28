List of Tuition-Free Federal Technical Colleges in Nigeria

The Federal Government of Nigeria has reaffirmed its commitment to making technical education accessible to all young Nigerian children by maintaining tuition-free policies across all Federal Technical Colleges nationwide.

This initiative ensures that Nigerian youths, regardless of background, can acquire practical and scientific skills vital for self-employment, job creation, and the country’s technological advancement. The government’s policy highlights the critical role of Technical colleges in Nigeria’s educational and industrial system, and the objectives include:

Providing general education alongside technical training.

Developing a skilled workforce for various industries.

Equipping students with the abilities necessary for securing and retaining jobs.

Encouraging self-employment through vocational and entrepreneurial training.

The skills acquired at these institutions include professions such as:

Bricklaying

Carpentry

Painting

Auto mechanics

Laboratory and pharmacy technology

Electrical/electronic repairs

Vocational nursing

By producing skilled technicians, these colleges directly support Nigeria’s industrial growth and employment creation. The curricula of technical colleges in Nigeria focus on craft/engineering trades, agriculture, business, and home economics. Some of the common courses offered include:

Automechanics

Electrical installation and maintenance

Plumbing and pipefitting

Bricklaying and masonry

The standard duration of study in technical colleges is three years, combining classroom instruction with intensive workshop practice. Upon completion, students are eligible to sit for national and international examinations, including:

City and Guilds of London Institute certificates

Federal Craft Certificate

Ministry of Labour Trade Tests

Successful students can also advance to polytechnics or federal universities of technology through the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

In a recent statement, the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, emphasized that the government fully funds tuition and approved fees in all Federal Technical Colleges. Principals and administrators have been cautioned against imposing unauthorized charges on students.

.According to the Ministry of Education, the Federal Government bears the full cost of tuition to guarantee equal access to technical education. The government covers approved expenses such as:

Boarding fees

Uniforms

Textbooks and exercise books

Prospectuses and ID cards

Stationery

Clubs and societies

Medical services

Vocational training

Utilities and security

Websites/e-result services

Skool Media resources

Extra lessons

Insurance

Alausa, however, clarified that while tuition and other core costs are fully covered, students in boarding schools are still expected to provide some personal items such as toiletries, beddings, and clothing. Today, there are a total of 132 Technical Colleges made up of:

19 Federal Technical Colleges

110 State technical Colleges

3 private Technical Colleges

The technical colleges are under the auspices of the ministries of education and the National Board for Technical Education. Each technical college is headed by a Principal.

List of Tuition-Free Federal Technical Colleges in Nigeria

1. Federal Science and Technical College (FSTC) Ohanso, Abia State

Federal Science and Technical College (FSTC) Ohanso is a co-educational boarding institution in Abia State. The college offers courses in engineering, electrical, business, and building trades, all of which are accredited by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE). Students are prepared for national and international examinations, such as NABTEB’s National Technical Certificate (NTC) and National Business Certificate (NBC), in addition to standard secondary school qualifications.

2. Federal Science and Technical College (FSTC) Uyo, Akwa Ibom State

Federal Science and Technical College, Uyo, situated in the Aka Offot community, is the sole girls-only federal technical college located in the Aka Offot community in Nigeria. It offers both day and boarding options, providing a comprehensive education in academics and technical skills.

3. Federal Science & Technical College (FSTC), Otukpo, Benue State

Federal Science and Technical College (FSTC) Otukpo was founded in 1989 and began operations in April 1990. It is a co-educational day and boarding institution located in Akpegede Village along Oju Road, Otukpo LGA, Benue State. The college offers a broad curriculum that combines sciences, humanities, languages, and vocational trades.

4. Federal Science & Technical College (FSTC) Lassa, Borno State

FSTC Lassa is a Federal Science and Technical College located in Askira Uba Local Government Area, on the northern outskirts of Lassa town, Borno State. The college is currently undergoing active development and upgrade through the Inclusive Basic Service Delivery Livelihood Empowerment Integrated Project (IBSDLEIP), which is jointly funded by the Federal Ministry of Education and the African Development Bank.

5. Federal Science & Technical College (FSTC) Kafanchan, Kaduna State

FSTC Kafanchan is located along the Kafanchan-Kagoro Road in Kafanchan, Kaduna State. It was established in 1990 as Federal Technical College. The college offers a mix of academic and technical/vocational courses. Some of the courses include Science, Commercial, Electrical Installation, Motor Vehicle Mechanics, Bricklaying and Concreting, Plumbing and Pipefitting, Radio and Television, Painting and Decorating, as well as Carpentry and Joinery.

6. Federal Science & Technical College (FSTC) Zuru, Kebbi State

FSTC Zuru is a federal science and technical college in Zuru, Kebbi State. It was established in 1989, but started admitting students in 1991. The school aims to provide a trained workforce in applied science, technology, and commerce. It seeks to impact students with skills that enable them to become craftsmen, technicians, engineers, and scientists.

7. Federal Science & Technical College (FSTC), Yaba, Lagos

FSTC Yaba was established in 1948 to train craftsmen and technicians in building and engineering trades. FSTC Yaba offers both academic secondary school subjects and a range of technical and vocational trades.

8. Federal Science & Technical College (FSTC), Kuta, Niger State

FSTC Kuta (also known as FSTC Shiroro-Kuta) is situated in Shiroro Local Government Area, Niger State. At its inception, FSTC Kuta offered two technical trades: Electrical Installation and Maintenance, and Carpentry and Joinery. Over time, academic subjects have been incorporated into the curriculum to enable students to fulfil general education requirements.

9. Federal Science & Technical College (FSTC), Ijebu Mushin, Ogun State

FSTC Ijebu Mushin is a co-educational day and boarding technical secondary school in Ijebu Mushin, Ogun State. The college offers both academic subjects (science, mathematics, languages, ICT) and a range of trade/technical/vocational courses. Some of the technical and trade subjects include clothing and textiles, garment making, home economics, food and nutrition, technical drawing, visual arts, metalwork, block laying, concreting, and related trade subjects.

10. Federal Science & Technical College (FSTC) Ilesa Ilesa, Osun State

FSTC Ilesa is a co-educational federal technical college situated in Ilesa, Osun State. The college offers a balanced curriculum combining academic subjects (such as science, mathematics, and languages) with technical and trade-based skills.

11. Federal Science & Technical College (FSTC), Jalingo, Taraba State

Federal Science and Technical College (FSTC), Jalingo. FSTC Jalingo emphasizes a “hands-on approach” to education, integrating technical, vocational, and academic subjects to ensure students graduate both academically strong and technically competent. Among its recent initiatives is participation in TVET (Technical and Vocational Education and Training) programs, and has commenced training in interlocking, tilling, painting & decoration.

12. Federal Science & Technical College (FSTC),Orozo, Abuja FCT

FSTC Orozo is a federal science and technical college located in the Orozo area of Abuja. Technical and vocational courses offered include Metal Work, Technical Drawing, Home Economics, Clothing & Textile, Food & Nutrition, Block Laying & Concreting, Garment Making, etc.

13. Federal Science & Technical College (FSTC) Tungbo, Bayelsa State

Federal Science & Technical College (FSTC) Tungbo is located in Bayelsa State. Tungbo recently had its science laboratories (biology, chemistry, physics) revamped by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), equipping them with modern facilities to meet Bayelsa State’s education standards.

14. Federal Science & Technical College (FSTC), Ikare-Akoko, Ondo State

FSTC Ikare-Akoko was founded in 1999. It’s co-educational, has boarding facilities, and is located in Ikare Town along Ikare-Ado Ekiti Road, Ondo State. The College runs Junior Secondary, Senior Secondary, and Technical curricula.

15. Federal Science & Technical College (FSTC), Uromi, Edo State

FSTC Uromi offers Basic (Junior Secondary School), Senior Secondary School (Science track), and Senior Secondary School (Technical track). It began with eight trade/technical departments, including Bricklaying, Book-Keeping & Secretarial Studies, Electrical Installation & Maintenance, Radio/TV & Electronics, Motor Vehicle Mechanics, Furniture Making, Catering Craft, etc. Additional trade courses like Welding & Fabrication, and Computer Craft Studies have since been added.

16. Federal Science & Technical College (FSTC), Michika, Adamawa State

Federal Science & Technical College (FSTC), Michika is located in Michika Local Government Area, Adamawa State. The school has a balanced curriculum combining academic subjects with technical/vocational education.

17. Federal Science & Technical College (FSTC) Usi-Ekiti, Ekiti State

Federal Science & Technical College (FSTC) Usi-Ekiti was established in 2002. It’s a co-educational boarding and day institution. The school offers a full spread of academic, trade, science, humanities, and language subjects. It combines general secondary education (junior & senior levels) with technical/vocational subjects.

18. Federal Science & Technical College, (FSTC) Awka, Anambra State

Federal Science & Technical College, Awka, was established in May 2002. FSTC Awka offers a mix of academic, science, technical & vocational education, which includes priority trades like motor vehicle mechanics, catering craft, electrical/electronic works, among others.

19. Federal Science & Technical College (FSTC) Ahoada, Rivers State

FSTC Ahoada is located off the Omoku-Obrikom Road in Ahoada, Rivers State. The college combines both academic and technical/vocational training. In the Trade & Tech department, students learn subjects like Technical Drawing, Metal Work, Visual Art, Clothing & Textile, Food & Nutrition, Home Management, and trade-courses like Bleaching / Tie & Dye, Block laying & Concreting, Garment Making, Craft & Catering.