Nigerian govt adds Chinese language to school curriculum

Nigeria has formally included the Chinese language, Mandarin, in its senior secondary school curriculum following a recent national review, the Secretary of Education for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr. Danlami Hayyo, announced in Abuja on Tuesday.

Hayyo disclosed the development at the inauguration of the 14th Chinese Corner at Government Secondary School, Tudun Wada.

The centres, established in partnership with the Chinese Embassy and China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation, serve as hubs for cultural and educational exchange.

“May I inform you that in the recent review of our curriculum, the Chinese language has been selected as one of the international languages to offer in senior secondary schools,” Hayyo said.

“Chinese Mandarin has the largest number of speakers in the world, and today it has become the language of commerce, education, and tourism. Our decision to delve into Chinese education and culture is a wise move.”



FCT Leads with Chinese Corners in Schools

He explained that the FCT has pioneered the introduction of Mandarin through the Chinese Corners since 2013, making it the only region in Nigeria with such centres.

“The bilateral relations have led to the establishment of 13 Chinese Corners, and the commissioning of the 14th Corner at GSS Tudun Wada today,” he noted.

Hayyo also highlighted the benefits of the initiative, including staff capacity-building programmes in China and opportunities for Nigerian students to pursue higher education abroad.

Speaking on behalf of FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, he expressed appreciation to the Chinese government for its consistent support. Counsellor at the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria, Yang Jianxing, emphasised that the Chinese Corners symbolise enduring friendship between both nations.

“Twelve years ago, the Chinese Embassy and the FCT Secondary Education Board joined hands to establish the Chinese Corner as a unique platform for cultural and educational exchanges,” he said.

China-Nigeria Cultural Exchange Strengthened

He described the initiative as “a link connecting Chinese and Nigerian cultures, a bridge narrowing the hearts of young people from the two countries, and one of the most popular cultural check-in spots among teachers and students in Abuja.”

Dr. Muhammed Ladan, Director/Secretary of the FCT Secondary Education Board, praised the expansion as proof of strong bilateral ties.

“The Chinese Corners aim not just to foster people-to-people exchanges, but also to provide resources for learning Mandarin and opportunities for scholarships in China,” he explained.

The Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council confirmed in a circular dated September 8, 2025, that the revised curriculum, which lists Mandarin alongside French and Arabic as optional international languages, will take effect from the 2025/2026 academic session.