Trump, Musk, Gates, Bezos among the top 10 most hated billionaires in the world

Billionaires hold the biggest percentage of the world's wealth. However, their vast wealth can't shield them from being disliked.

Whether it's for their business polices, political affiliation, and social life, billionaires often draw criticism from everyday people.

A recent study by Slot.Day revealed the top ten most hated billionaires of 2025 .

The analysis included identifying 21 billionaires frequently mentioned in negative media and public discussions.

Data was collected from publicly available sources, such as the number of Google search results containing the billionaire’s name combined with terms like “Controversy,” “Scam,” and “Fraud,” a sentiment-based Reddit Hate Score reflecting negative discussions, and the billionaire’s public disapproval rating.

An overall hate score was then determined, and the billionaires were ranked accordingly.

Top 10 most hated billionaires of 2025 .

America's 45th & 47th President, Donald Trump, tops the ranking as the most hated billionaire of 2025, with a hate score of 100.



He has the highest number of negative news mentions (379.9K) and fraud-related searches (143K).

His public disapproval rating of 40%, along with his Reddit hate score of 9.5, stems from controversial political actions and policies.

The world's richest man, Elon Musk, follows in 2nd with a score of 92, having 113K controversy-related searches, the highest number among all billionaires despite his massive $195 billion net worth.

His Reddit hate score of 9.4 is almost as high as Trump's, driven by erratic behavior and worker treatment issues.

Rupert Murdoch ranks 3rd with a score of 64. He has the highest public disapproval rating (55%) of anyone on the list, much higher than Trump or Musk.

His negative news coverage is much lower than the top two, but his influence through media ownership drives strong negative sentiment.

Gautam Adani comes in 4th with an overall hate score of 56, having the second-highest public disapproval rating (51%) among all billionaires.

The Indian industrialist faces significant criticism over political connections and environmental concerns, though his Reddit hate score (7.1) is lower than other top-ranked billionaires.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is 5th with a score of 56. He has the third-highest number of negative news coverage (8,680) and a Reddit hate score of 9.1, driven primarily by Facebook/Meta's privacy controversies and his perceived awkward public persona.

Jeff Bezos ranks 6th with a hate score of 47. His negative news coverage totals 6,175 mentions, primarily related to Amazon's labor practices and his wealth accumulation.



His Reddit hate score is 8.2, with a public disapproval rating of 30%.

Jamie Dimon ranks 7th with a score of 46. As JPMorgan's CEO, he has the lowest net worth ($2.7 billion) in the top ranks. His fraud-related searches outpace his controversy mentions, unlike the pattern seen with those ranked higher.

Vince McMahon ranks 8th with a score of 43. The WWE founder has more "scam" searches than "controversy" searches, similar to Adani.



Despite a high Reddit hate score (8.6), his public disapproval rating (23%) is the lowest among the top eight.

Microsoft co-founder and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates takes the 9th position with a hate score of 41.



He has the highest raw number of negative mentions (11,770) of anyone on the list, but his lower public disapproval rating (27%) and moderate Reddit hate score keep his overall ranking lower.

George Soros rounds out the top 10 with a score of 36. He has the lowest Reddit hate score (5.9) among the top ten, despite being frequently targeted in conspiracy theories.