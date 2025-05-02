Meta threatens to shut Facebook, Instagram in Nigeria over $290m fine

Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has threatened to restrict access to both platforms in Nigeria following an unresolved dispute over regulatory fines totalling over $290 million.

The tech giant’s legal challenge to the penalties was dismissed by an Abuja High Court, which has ordered the company to settle the fines by the end of June.

While WhatsApp remains unaffected, the potential removal of Facebook and Instagram has raised alarm among millions of Nigerian users and small businesses who depend heavily on the platforms.

The fines stem from a series of rulings by Nigerian regulatory bodies throughout 2023. The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) imposed the most significant penalty—$220 million—accusing Meta of anti-competitive practices.

The Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) fined Meta $37.5 million for unauthorised advertising, while the Nigerian Data Protection Commission (NDPC) fined Meta $32.8 million for data privacy violations.

Adamu Abdullahi, CEO of the FCCPC, said the findings were the result of investigations carried out from May 2021 to December 2023, which uncovered “invasive practices against data subjects/consumers in Nigeria.”

He did not elaborate on the specific violations. Meta, in court filings, criticised the NDPC’s stance, saying its “primary concern” lies with the data protection body’s “misinterpretation” of global data regulations.

The company argued that the demand to obtain explicit consent before transferring personal data outside Nigeria is “unrealistic.”

The NDPC also ordered Meta to create educational videos about data privacy risks, in partnership with government-approved institutions.

These videos must highlight potential health and financial risks from what the commission described as “manipulative and unfair data processing.”

The showdown with Meta underscores Nigeria’s growing assertiveness in regulating Big Tech. However, the potential withdrawal of Facebook and Instagram, especially in Africa’s most populous country, could have far-reaching social and economic consequences.

As the payment deadline approaches, Meta has not confirmed whether it will comply or proceed with its threat to block services.