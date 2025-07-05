Top lies Nigerians tell at reunion

There’s nothing quite like a Nigerian reunion. Whether it’s a secondary school get-together, university alumni meet-up, or that December “all-white” party, everyone arrives ready to slay - and to impress.

But beyond the starched agbada, well-ironed dinner gowns, and expensive perfumes, there's another star of the show people barely talk about: the lies we tell each other.

We've all heard them at different times. Sometimes, it steers slightly hidden giggles. Other times, it's outrightly annoying. However, the truth is that we'll also find ourselves telling them occasionally (don't worry, we listen but don't judge).

Let's delve into the top Lies Nigerians tell at reunions and explore the possible reasons behind most of them.

“I’m into business.”

This one is the king of all reunion lies. Nobody wants to give off the impression they're still struggling to find their feet. So, we just simply hide our struggles behind an invisible business. But at the end of the day, most people can't tell what kind of business they're doing - even when you ask. When you hear them beating around the bush instead of explaining what exactly they do, it's a sign they're still trying to figure life out.

“I’ll call you next week”

This classic line is the official closing remark of any reunion conversation. You hug, exchange numbers (again), and promise to call. But in reality, everyone returns to their normal lives and forget each other. The next week, you promised to call and speak to each other, and be in touch over the next five years, if it ever happens.

“I don’t even have time for social media these days”

This one's another famous one. It's their way of telling you they're too busy with their hustle to care about social media trends and banters. But the truth is that they're always on social media, just like you. They've probably just spent 20 minutes choosing the right filter for their Instagram story at the reunion.

Deep down, they know their ring light is their best friend, and they can’t even sleep without checking TikTok trends.

“Marriage? I’m just taking my time, you know”

This one is especially popular among single folks who are tired of the “when are we coming to eat rice?” question. They'll always shrug the question off and make it seem like it's not important. But the reality is that they’ve been on all the dating apps, attending prayer mountains, and considering spiritual consultations.

“Money is not everything”

Well, it seems that way until you ask them to contribute ₦ 5,000 to group dues, and then they'll ghost you forever. The reality is that money is still a big deal for most of you because you're still trying to figure out life.

“I’m just taking life one day at a time”

Meanwhile, they already have vision board for 2050, including future children’s names, planned businesses, and retirement location in Seychelles.

