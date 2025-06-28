How to know when it's time to move from your present job

Quitting a job can be a big decision, and there are many reasons you may decide to quit. For some, it's the desire to explore a new job or industry. To others, it's simply a deep dissatisfaction with their current role.

The truth is that you'll definitely consider leaving your job if you're no longer motivated to complete your daily tasks or if you're constantly experiencing burnout. Whatever the case, it's essential to recognise that it's perfectly normal to desire change.

However, it boils down to knowing the right time to move. Here, I've provided a few tips to help you determine when the right time to move from your present job is.

When You Want Room To Grow

If you've hit the pinnacle of your current career with the company you're employed by, it might be time to seek something new. When you feel like you've stayed in one position long enough to have exhausted your skills and talents there, it's time to move.

In addition to not being able to advance within the company, a lack of growth potential often also means a lack of opportunities to expand your skills. So, if your company is not taking steps to encourage the expansion of your skills, consider searching for an employer who will support upskilling.

You Dread Going to Work Every Day

Of course, we all have days when we don't feel like working or doing anything at all. But that's quite different from what we're saying here. In this case, you're constantly feeling unhappy at the thought of going to work. Well, that’s a major sign it's time to find something else—your mental and emotional well-being matter. Work should energize you, at least occasionally, rather than completely drain you.

You Feel Undervalued

Do you ever feel like your contributions go unnoticed? That's a clear-cut sign you shouldn't be in that company. If your efforts are consistently overlooked or you’re not receiving fair compensation and recognition, resentment can start to build. Feeling appreciated and respected is a key part of job satisfaction. When this is lacking, it can be a strong indication that it’s time to move on.

The Work Environment Has Become Toxic

The truth is, no one enjoys a toxic work environment. So, if your workplace has become harmful for any reason, you have no business being there. A toxic work environment can take many forms, but the most common forms are: constant gossip, poor leadership, unfair treatment, or a culture of fear. Over time, such an environment can significantly impact your health and well-being. If attempts to address it internally fail, leaving is often the healthiest option.

Your Career Goals Have Changed

