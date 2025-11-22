Christmas is around the corner, and if you want to give someone a gift that feels personal, luxurious, and memorable, perfume is always a winning choice. The good news? You don’t have to spend a fortune to get something that smells amazing. Whether you’re shopping for your girlfriend, wife, mum, sister, or even yourself (because why not?), here are seven perfume gifts under ₦100k that will make anyone smile this festive season. Let’s get into it.

Top 7 Perfume Gifts Under ₦100,000 for Christmas

If you want a gift that feels premium but is still budget-friendly, this is your best choice. The Beguile Discovery Set comes with six 10ml bottles, featuring some of their most-loved scents. It’s perfect for someone who loves variety and wants to switch up their vibes. Why it’s the perfect gift: Very luxurious feel

Beautiful packaging

Great for travel

Lets the person try multiple scents

A fresh, clean scent that works for women of all ages. Cool Water is a classic, and the gift set usually comes with extras like body lotion or shower gel. Why you should consider it: Clean and refreshing fragrance

Great value for money

Perfect for everyday use

Elegant, feminine, and long-lasting. Beguile Goddess is a warm, sensual fragrance designed for women who love smelling classy without trying too hard. It blends soft florals with a smooth, creamy base that lasts beautifully in Nigerian weather. If you want a perfume that feels premium but stays within budget, this is one of the best picks for Christmas gifting. Why people buy it: Long-lasting and crowd-pleasing

Smells expensive

Perfect for both everyday wear and special occasions

4. Zara Femme Intense – ₦32,000

If she loves sweet, soft, feminine scents, Zara’s Femme Intense will never fail. Zara perfumes stay winning because they smell high-end without the extra cost, and this one is a Nigerian favourite. Why people love it: Perfect everyday perfume

Affordable

Safe and universally loved scent

5. Lattafa Khamrah – ₦55,000

This one has been trending for two years — and for good reason. It’s sweet, warm, slightly spicy, and gives “festive night out” vibes. If you’re gifting someone who loves bold scents, this is it. Best for: Date nights

Christmas events

Women who enjoy strong, sweet perfumes

6. Lattafa Pride 5-Piece Gift Set ₦50,000

Affordable and exciting. This Lattafa Pride gift set contains five mini perfumes, making it a perfect Christmas gift for anyone who loves exploring different scents. Why people buy it: Very budget-friendly

Premium feel without the high price

Great scent variety (five unique minis)

7. Zara Red Vanilla – ₦35,000

