Top 5 most expensive pets in the world

Some people are willing to spend staggering amounts on rare and exotic animals to keep as pets.

Owning a pet can already be quite expensive when it's just a common dog or cat but some persons go further to own unusual pets and these rare animals command a premium price in the pet market. Here are the top five most expensive pets in the world today:

ALSO READ: 5 animals that have actual jobs

1. Tibetan Mastiff – $582,000

The Tibetan Mastiff is one of the largest and most expensive dog breeds in the world. Originally bred to guard livestock in the Himalayas, this massive and fluffy dog can weigh up to 150 pounds. In 2011, a red Tibetan Mastiff named "Big Splash" was sold for an eye-watering $1.5 million in China. It is that expensive because it's a rare breed, its large in size and unique in appearance. It is also a symbol of status and wealth in China.

2. Arabian Horse – Up to $100 Million

Arabian horses are among the most elite and expensive breeds in the world, prized for their beauty, endurance, and racing abilities. Some of the finest Arabian horses have fetched prices in the tens of millions, with the most expensive racehorse, "Fusaichi Pegasus," being sold for $70 million. It is expensive because it is of purebred lineage, has superior speed and agility in racing and a high demand in elite equestrian sports.

ALSO READ: 6 questions to ask yourself before buying a pet

3. Racing Pigeon – $6 Million

In recent years, competitive pigeon racing has become a lucrative sport, especially in China and Belgium. The most expensive racing pigeon ever sold was a Belgian bird named "New Kim," which fetched a record-breaking $1.9 million in 2020. It is expensive because it is highly trained for long-distance racing, it's of purebred lineage from champion pigeons, not to mention the growing popularity of pigeon racing.

4. De Brazza’s Monkey – $10,000

This rare primate, named after French explorer Pierre Savorgnan de Brazza, is one of the most expensive monkeys in the pet trade. Native to Central Africa, these intelligent creatures are known for their distinctive bearded faces and quiet nature. However, due to strict wildlife laws, owning one as a pet is illegal in many countries. It is expensive because it is exotic and rare, requires specialized care and diet and it's a highly intelligent and social animal.

5. Lavender Albino Ball Python – $40,000

For reptile lovers, the Lavender Albino Ball Python is one of the most prized snakes due to its striking yellow and lavender coloration. It is a genetic mutation that makes this snake extremely rare. Breeders charge premium prices for these exotic reptiles, and their unique beauty continues to attract collectors worldwide. It is expensive because it has a rare genetic mutation and a high demand among reptile collectors. Furthermore, selective breeding makes them harder to find.