5 animals that have actual jobs

When we think of jobs, we usually picture humans working in offices, factories, or running businesses. But did you know that some animals have actual jobs and even get paid for their work?

Some pets and animals have careers just like humans—helping in therapy, acting in movies, guarding property, and even modelling for brands. Some even have contracts, salaries, and retirement plans!

Curious about what kind of jobs animals can have? Let’s meet some real-life working pets who are earning their keep.

1. Police and military dogs

Some of the most well-known working animals are K9 dogs. These dogs work with police forces, military units, and search-and-rescue teams to help catch criminals, detect drugs and explosives, and even locate missing people.

For example, a police dog can be trained to sniff out illegal substances at airports, track suspects, or protect officers in dangerous situations. Some dogs, like Rex, a German Shepherd from the U.S., have official police badges and even receive retirement benefits after years of service.

Do they get paid? Technically, their handlers get paid on their behalf, and their care, training, food, and medical expenses are covered by the police force.

2. Therapy animals

Not all animals work in high-risk jobs. Some have the special job of providing emotional support and therapy. Therapy animals visit hospitals, nursing homes, and even disaster zones to bring comfort to people in distress.

3. Movie stars and social media influencers

Did you know that some animals earn more money than humans just by being cute? Movie animals, Instagram pets, and YouTube-famous pets rake in millions of dollars from sponsorships, ad deals, and merchandise.

For example, Grumpy Cat made over $100 million from viral videos, books, and merchandise. Doug the Pug has a massive fan base and gets paid for promoting dog products. Lassie, the legendary Hollywood dog, was one of the highest-paid animal actors of all time.

4. Farm & therapy horses

Horses have been working animals for thousands of years. Today, they are still used in farming, policing, and therapy.

Police horses patrol large public events, helping to control crowds and keep people safe. Also, racehorses, like the legendary Secretariat, make millions in prize money and breeding fees.

5. Hotel and office cats

Some businesses have official office cats or hotel cats who act as mascots, greeters, and stress relievers for employees and guests.

A good example is Hamlet the Cat, an official resident of the Algonquin Hotel in New York. His job? Greet guests and pose for photos!