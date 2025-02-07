Top 5 biggest landowners in the world

Throughout history, owning large areas of land meant having control and influence. Today, some individuals and organisations own vast amounts of land across the globe. These holdings can be for various purposes, including agriculture, conservation, or business ventures. Here are the top five largest landowners in the world, highlighting who they are and the extent of their land ownership. 1. The Roman Catholic Church

The Roman Catholic Church is considered the largest non-governmental landowner globally. Estimates suggest that the Church owns around 70 million hectares of land, which is larger than the size of France. This vast property includes churches, schools, and other institutions spread across various countries. 2. King Charles III and the British Royal Family

King Charles III, representing the British Crown, holds dominion over approximately 6.6 billion acres of land, making the British Royal Family one of the largest landowners in the world. This includes vast areas in the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and other Commonwealth realms. The Crown's lands encompass historic estates like Balmoral Castle and Windsor Great Park. It's important to note that much of this property is owned in trust for the nation, intertwining the Royal Family's holdings with the history and identity of the Commonwealth. 3. Gina Rinehart

Gina Rinehart is Australia's richest woman and a prominent mining magnate. She owns approximately 12 million hectares of land in Australia and the United States. Her properties are primarily used for cattle farming, including the breeding of Wagyu cattle. 4. Mudanjiang City Mega Farm

Located in China, the Mudanjiang City Mega Farm is the world's largest agricultural landowner, covering over 9 million hectares. This massive farm, owned by Russian and Chinese stakeholders, is larger than the entire country of Portugal. The farm houses around 100,000 cows and produces approximately 800 million litres of milk annually. 5. Australian Agricultural Company