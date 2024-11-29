Top 5 African countries with the most handsome men

Africa is a country full of beautiful men. Their men are highly sought after because they are not only good-looking but also charming.

Based on popular opinion, other website rankings, and the writer’s preference, here is where the most handsome men in Africa come from.

Countries with the most handsome men in Africa

1. Nigeria

They exhibit a diverse range of physical attributes, from light to dark skin tones. Regardless of complexion, Nigerian men possess a certain charm that makes them incredibly desirable to many women.

2. Ghana

Following Nigeria, Ghana boasts a population of tall, dark, well-built, and handsome men. Widely considered among the most attractive in Africa, Ghanaian men are highly sought-after both domestically and internationally.

3. Ethiopia and Eritrea

Given their shared history and ancestry, Eritreans and Ethiopians have similar physical traits.

They are also widely considered among the most attractive in Africa.

Both Ethiopian and Eritrean men and women possess a unique blend of African and Middle Eastern beauty.

They often have delicate features and full heads of curly hair.

A prominent example of Ethiopian beauty is Abel Tesfaye, known professionally as The Weeknd.

4. Somalia

Somali men, with their Arabian ancestry, are frequently cited as some of the most handsome men in Africa.

Their soft facial features and full foreheads contribute to their high ranking.

5. Morocco

When it comes to gorgeous African men, Moroccan men are frontline.

Their Arabic features and chiselled jaws make them one of the most dashing African men.